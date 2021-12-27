ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Agencies report increase in deadly crashes, road rage | Morning in America

 3 days ago

Drivers are getting more enraged behind the wheel more...

FOX4 News Kansas City

1 dead in single-vehicle crash Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on 169 highway Friday morning. According to reports, the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. when a silver Dodge Caliber was traveling north on US 169 Highway when the driver took the exit for Shoal Creek Parkway but lost control, struck the guardrail, […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Daily News

Man shot dead in Bronx road rage clash

A 45-year-old man was shot dead in a road rage confrontation in the Bronx early Wednesday, police said. Aracellio Pellot was sitting in the back of a black Nissan Murano when someone inside a white SUV behind him on E. 162nd St. near Melrose Ave. opened fire, blowing out the Nissan’s back windshield about 5:40 a.m., cops said. Pellot was struck in the back of the head. The Nissan’s terrified ...
BRONX, NY
easttexasradio.com

Mt Pleasant Man Dies In Apparent Road Rage Crash

A 30-year-old Mt. Pleasant man died in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday afternoon at about 3:00 on Highway 271 north of Gilmer. State Troopers say the Richard C. Haley, II, was northbound behind a Kia that suddenly slammed on its brakes in what witnesses said appeared to be a case of road rage, forcing the Tahoe to run off the road, roll, and overturn. It ejected Haley. They pronounced him at the scene and hospitalized a passenger. The driver of the Kia continued north toward Pittsburg, and officials have not located him.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Accident Fatality Reported in Recent Crash on Calvine Road

A tragic accident fatality was reported in Sacramento following a three-vehicle crash that occurred on December 11. A minor, age eight, was reported as having died as a result of an accident at the Calvine Road intersection with Power Inn Road, which resulted in multiple critical injuries. The minor’s mother and teenage brother also suffered critical trauma in the collision. The brother has since been released, and the mother is recovering slowly from her injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSJM

State Police Talk Road Rage

One-in-five drivers on the road following the pandemic report more frustration while driving compared to before. The study by Zebra, an online insurance site, says distracted drivers are the number one cause of frustration, followed by lack of turn signal use, being tail-gated and getting cut off. Michigan State Police Lieutenant Mike Shaw spoke with Michigan News Network.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Times-Reporter

Stolen pickup linked to Roswell road rage incident, Dover crash

Police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck that was apparently involved in a road rage incident in Roswell and an accident in Dover. According to New Philadelphia police, a New Philadelphia man called early Wednesday to report the theft of his 2004 GMC Sierra gold Duramax, which was parked outside the Broadway Brewhouse on N. Broadway. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys in it.
DOVER, OH
leesburg-news.com

Exotic dancer apprehended by deputies using high-tech equipment

An exotic dancer was arrested in the wee hours after a high-tech chase. Lake County sheriff’s deputies had been watching a known drug house in the Bassville Park neighborhood of Leesburg this past Thursday when they observed a woman get into a red car and drive away. She drove to an Internet casino on County Road 473. The deputies ran a search on the car’s license plate which came back as registration expired and the registered owner deceased.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY

