Public Health

Intrivo Launches 2Gather, a Groundbreaking Test+Tech COVID-19 Solution for Individuals and Businesses to Ensure That Events and Meetings Are Held Safely

By PRNewswire
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIntrivo’s 2Gather is the first all-in-one, safe-gathering solution which enables event and meeting hosts to provide affordable, rapid COVID-19 tests to attendees, and validate their COVID-19 testing status privately and securely, thereby reducing the risk of transmission. Intrivo, a U.S.-based health-tech leader, announced today the launch of 2Gather,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Omicron#Martech
