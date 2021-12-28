Sarah Reeves recalls being disappointed by Christmas gifts

Luke Combs recalls that one of his most memorable childhood Christmas gifts arrived when he was barely a teenager. He tells us: “My parents got me my own television when I was probably like 13 maybe…12 and they put it in the basement and they got me like an old couch from Goodwill. They hooked it up to cable so me and my buddies could watch TV down there and play N64 and do all that stuff. So, that one was pretty neat. I appreciated, you know, the sentiment of my parents giving me my own space and stuff like that was a really awesome thing . . . A couple years that lasted and then I wanted to have it in the bedroom.”

