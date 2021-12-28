Poor Will's Almanack December 28, 2021 - January 2, 2022

“What is art … but nature concentrated?” wrote French novelist Honoré de Balzac. At Atlas Obscura, we often find wonder and beauty in the Earth and its creatures, especially when they’re seen from different perspectives. From above, from below, from up close, these striking images can be reminiscent of abstract art—but they aren’t entirely abstract. They almost always hold interesting stories about the planet, how it is changing, and the processes of climate, geology, and biology. We call these stories, written by Senior Editor/Writer Gemma Tarlach, Abstract Wonder. Here are some of our favorite mindbending images of Earth and its inhabitants from 2021.
