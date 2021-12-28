ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poor Will's Almanack December 28, 2021 - January 2, 2022

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of December, it can seem that winter will never end. But the sluggish motions of the season are more easily measured now than in the chaotic blooms and leaves of summer. This is a simpler place to begin to know the year....

Earth & Sky

Latest sunrises late December and early January

If you get up early, you know that, in late December and early January, your sunrises are still coming very late. In fact, they’re the latest sunrises of the year for people at mid-northern latitudes (say, the latitude of the central U.S.). Overall, our days have been growing longer since the December solstice. But the sunrises have still been coming later and later. That’s due to an unvarying sequence each year – earliest sunset in early December, shortest day at the solstice around December 21, latest sunrise in early January – for the Northern Hemisphere.
ASTRONOMY
playbuzz.com

Here's Your Weekly Horoscope: December 26 - January 1

New Year new you! Jupiter comes to celebrate this week entering Pisces on the 28th. This means aspects in your life such as family, home, and money will expand. Opportunities are coming your way so be ready. You have the tools to get what you want, so now's the time to put your manifestations into fruition. Things are looking up this year! Want to know what this week (and year) has in store for you? Read below!
LIFESTYLE
continentalenews.com

This Week in Continental, December 27 – January 2

Sign up below with your email address to receive the Continental eNews in your inbox and always be in-the-know! Please note that this is a double opt-in form, meaning once you enter your information and click submit, an email will be sent to the email address provided asking you to click a link to confirm you really do want to sign up to receive our news in your inbox. So don't forget to check your email and click the link!
CONTINENTAL, OH
d1softballnews.com

The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
ASTRONOMY
PennLive.com

Fireballs expected to blaze across the sky tonight

The Geminid meteor shower – always a highlight of the meteor year – is expected to peak tonight into tomorrow morning, with prime viewing opportunities arriving from 3 a.m. to dawn. “The Geminids are a reliable shower for those who watch around 2 a.m. local time from a...
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

What will the new year bring based on your star sign?

According to Allure, Aries will experience financial uncertainty early into 2022. Not to fret, however, as Venus will enter your sign in May, where life will level up again. Jupiter, the planet of abundance, will also enter Aries, bringing this star sign blessings in their love life. Taurus. Ruling planet...
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: 10 noteworthy books for January

- - - 'Honor,' by Thrity Umrigar (Algonquin, Jan. 4) Newspaper accounts of defiant women in India inspired journalist-turned-writer Umrigar's novel, which considers the privilege of choosing the person you love. Journalist Smita Agarwal hasn't lived in Mumbai since her teens. Arriving to report on the tragic story of Meena Mustafa, a Hindu woman whose marriage to a Muslim man incited a murder, she finds tension between cultures in ways she never expected.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NWI.com

Countdown to college: Tips for December and January

Follow-up. Confirm all of the schools received your application and materials. The first place to start is with the Common Application and the Coalition applications. Check their dashboards to see if a school has downloaded your application. In addition, confirm your school materials (transcript, letters of recommendation, school profile) have been submitted. If you have any doubts, you can reach out to the admissions offices of the colleges and ask for them to confirm receipt.
COLLEGES
natureworldnews.com

Eruption of Nearby Star May Have Disastrous Effects for Life on Earth

Scientists have gained a greater understanding of how the Sun's activity affects Earth in the last few years, and this understanding will further improve owing to the victorious deployment NASA's Parker Solar Probe. Our planet and life on Earth have already been affected in small to moderate ways by the...
ASTRONOMY
wyso.org

Down Home Bluegrass - 12/25/21

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Down Home Bluegrass, hosted by Amy and Travis Luncan:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen to Amy and...
MUSIC
wyso.org

The holidays can be stressful enough. Then came omicron

And unfortunately, the pandemic is showing no signs of slowing just yet. In fact, thanks to the rapidly spreading omicron variant and surging coronavirus cases, this holiday season may feel a lot like last holiday season. If you're feeling extra stressed this year, you're not alone. We've called up someone who has advice for those of us feeling the pandemic holiday blues. Magdalena Bak-Maier is a neuroscientist, wellness coach and author, and she joins us now from London.
HEALTH
Forest Park Review

Big Week | December 29 – January 5

Ring in the (almost) new year with a kid-centric virtual celebration hosted by the. River Forest Public Library, 735 Lathrop Ave., during one of three 30-minute sessions on Friday, Dec. 31. Babies, toddlers and little ones up to fourth grade, along with their caregivers, are invited to celebrate the end...
RIVER FOREST, IL
Atlas Obscura

Our Year’s Favorite Scenes Where Nature Gets Abstract

“What is art … but nature concentrated?” wrote French novelist Honoré de Balzac. At Atlas Obscura, we often find wonder and beauty in the Earth and its creatures, especially when they’re seen from different perspectives. From above, from below, from up close, these striking images can be reminiscent of abstract art—but they aren’t entirely abstract. They almost always hold interesting stories about the planet, how it is changing, and the processes of climate, geology, and biology. We call these stories, written by Senior Editor/Writer Gemma Tarlach, Abstract Wonder. Here are some of our favorite mindbending images of Earth and its inhabitants from 2021.
VISUAL ART

