State Police Trooper Reunites Family With Dog Found Wandering Route 3 On Christmas Day

PEMBROKE (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police made a Christmas day homecoming possible for a dog from Pembroke who had wandered too far from home.

Trooper David Phan was on his way back from a shift Saturday when he saw a dog walking in the middle of Route 3.

“Trooper Phan stopped traffic and, with the help of some Good Samaritans, was able to corral the dog and get her into his cruiser, a little wet but unharmed,” State Police said.

The trooper then tracked down the phone number for the dog’s family, who was out looking for “Willow.”

They were reunited a short time later – “the best Christmas gift they got that day.”