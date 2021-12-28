ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Total repression’: Russia orders top rights group shut, capping year of crackdowns

NBC News
Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW — Russia’s Supreme Court ordered the country’s best-known human rights group on Tuesday to be liquidated for breaking a law requiring groups to register as foreign agents, capping a year of crackdowns on Kremlin critics unseen since the Soviet days. The shuttering of the group...

