Riot Games agrees to pay $100 mln to settle gender discrimination lawsuit

By Reuters
NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTencent Holdings’ Riot Games on Monday said it has agreed to pay $100 million to settle a 2018 gender-based discrimination class-action lawsuit with California state agencies and current and former women employees. The company said it will pay $80 million to the...

NBC News

