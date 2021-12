LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The first day of Under Armour All-America Bowl prep is officially in the books as over 100 of the nation's top seniors got together for a light two-hour practice inside Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex on Wednesday night. While there were a few competitive periods, most of the focus appeared to be on installing plays and getting to know each other. With that being said, here are some initial thoughts and takeaways after getting a chance to size up some of the best of the best in the class of 2022.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO