KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 29): The Covid-19 pandemic has marked the end of an era for Southeast Asia’s combined oil and gas (O&G) production. According to Norway-based independent energy research and business intelligence company Rystad Energy, this pushed the region’s output in 2021 to below 5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) for the first time since 1998, a threshold that is not likely to be exceeded again in the future despite new project start-ups in coming years.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO