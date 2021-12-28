ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Studying Aristotle’s “Poetics” — Part 18(D): Chorus

blcklst.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I’ve been interviewing screenwriters, I typically ask what some of their influences are. One book title comes up over and over again: Aristotle’s “Poetics.” I confess I’ve never read the entire thing, only bits and pieces. So I thought, why not do a daily series to provide a structure to...

gointothestory.blcklst.com

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

World War II Stories and the Proliferation of Historical Fiction

I am a huge fan of historical fiction, and I believe that it has the power to say a lot about our times, if executed well. I started my historical fiction journey with epic romantic tales of heroism and sacrifice, which were very enjoyable but, at the same time, could be oversimplifying and divisive. Over the years I have been able to find great, nuanced works of historical fiction that augment or encourage greater understanding of the complexities of the past. There has been, since the 2000s, a rise in the number of historical fiction books, and a considerable number of these have been about the Second World War. As a historical fiction enthusiast, I am curious about the factors that might be driving these trends.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: 10 noteworthy books for January

- - - 'Honor,' by Thrity Umrigar (Algonquin, Jan. 4) Newspaper accounts of defiant women in India inspired journalist-turned-writer Umrigar's novel, which considers the privilege of choosing the person you love. Journalist Smita Agarwal hasn't lived in Mumbai since her teens. Arriving to report on the tragic story of Meena Mustafa, a Hindu woman whose marriage to a Muslim man incited a murder, she finds tension between cultures in ways she never expected.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Forward

Does ‘A Christmas Carol’ have an antisemitic message or a Jewish humanist one?

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story was published by the Forward in 2019. Over the years, Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol” has been variously interpreted as a humanist or secular parable, a pre-Freudian psychological thriller, an old-fashioned ghost story, an anti-capitalist screed, and, yes, a Jewish story wearing the cloak of Victorian England. It has also been mined for its antisemitic tropes, as has other work by Dickens – most famously “Oliver Twist” and its portrayal of the character Fagin.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aristotle
Person
Sophocles
Person
David O. Russell
Mental_Floss

The Origins of 7 Literary Clichés

Worn-out phrases can make a reader roll their eyes, or worse—give up on a book altogether. Clichés are viewed as a sign of lazy writing, but they didn’t get to be that way overnight; many modern clichés read as fresh and evocative when they first appeared in print, and were memorable enough that people continue to copy them to this day (against their English teachers’ wishes). From Shakespeare to Dickens, here are the origins of seven common literary clichés.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kcrw.com

Dave Eggers: “The Every” (Part 2)

Dave Eggers further discusses his new book, “The Every.” He wants to entertain himself and the reader, and point out the ludicrousness of how we live. He speaks about the thoughts and feelings his book explores; how our time appears to him. He laughs out loud and feels terrified by tech monopolies measuring unmeasurable things--the tragicomedy of emojis. “The Every” captures our time, the world around us, and the lives within it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wgvunews.org

Dr. Bruce Tallman (Part II)

Dr. Bruce Tallman returns to Common Threads this week to continue the conversation on his latest book, ‘God's Ecstatic Love: Transform Your Life with a Spiritual Masterpiece.’. Bruce Tallman has also written ‘A Thousand Spiritual Lessons,’ ‘Finding Seekers,’ and ‘Archetypes for Spiritual Direction.’ Since 2002 Dr. Bruce Tallman has...
RELIGION
blcklst.com

Writing and the Creative Life: “The cave you fear to enter holds the treasure you seek”

Joseph Campbell, Carl Jung, and story as psychological journey. I’m an acolyte of Joseph Campbell, having studied him first when I was an undergraduate at the University of Virginia, then later at Yale, and eventually when I came to Hollywood and discovered he was all the rage in story development circles due to the influence of Christopher Vogler.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetics#Stanford#Chorus#Narrative Voice#Greek#Aristotelians
blcklst.com

Page One: “Captain Fantastic” (2016)

I was on a transatlantic flight to London. Set myself up to watch four movies. This was one of them. I watched it on a small screen while tracking the screenplay on my laptop. Even with those cinematic limitations, I loved the story. Highly recommend this movie. You may read...
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “Chocolat” (2000)

Screenplay by Robert Nelson Jacobs, novel by Joanne Harris. You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Why I keep hosting this blog… and a Christmas wish for you

My name is Matti Pasanen and I’m a 22-year old student from Lapland, Finland. I study media, specializing in TV and movies at the wonderful school of Keski-Pohjanmaan Aikuisopisto. I’m currently a freshman but I have previous experience in the movie industry but to be honest with you, it’s not much. I’ve been reading your blog every day, often several times, for at least over half a year, though I’m not a follower. It’s not that I don’t want to, but it’s just that I have tried to kept myself distant from social media services such as Facebook, Twitter, and so on. Which is certainly ironic considering my chosen path of studies.
ENTERTAINMENT
blcklst.com

On Writing

All those words in your head. for the reader who reads. of the reader’s relief is. have such power and strength. (Shorth is better than length.) For 100s more On Writing posts, go here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Greece
Place
Sydney
blcklst.com

dsffScript Analysis: ‘The Father’ — Scene-By-Scene Breakdown

Here is my take on this exercise from a previous series of posts — How To Read A Screenplay:. After a first pass, it’s time to crack open the script for a deeper analysis and you can do that by creating a scene-by-scene breakdown. It is precisely what it sounds like: A list of all the scenes in the script accompanied by a brief description of the events that transpire.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

After a year of sloth, I’ve rediscovered the joy of immersing myself in a book

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a low-key but persistent source of irritation has been how impossible it is to focus. “I can’t do anything,” is a line I’ve exchanged with friends countless times, by which we mean anything more energetic than scrolling. For the past 12 months, at the end of most days, the scene has been exactly the same; I’m out cold on the sofa, dazed from hours of binge-watching, as a prelude to dragging myself to bed. It’s a dull, depressing and nutrient-free way to pass the time. It’s also a hard habit to break.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Delving Into New Dreams: Finding Morocco in Books and Films

Entranced by three holidays in Morocco centered around the Fez Festival of World Sacred Music, I moved to Fez in 2004 and stayed for 16 years. In the beginning, I taught English to Moroccan teenagers, and over the years, traveled around the country, wrote daily for a blog, researched guidebooks, attended music festivals, and met a host of fascinating people involved in the arts, tourism, food, religion, anthropology and more.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

Joan Didion Was Our Bard of Disenchantment

In 1988, Joan Didion joined a scrum of reporters on the tarmac of the San Diego airport to witness the writing of the first draft of history. The assembled journalists were trailing the Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis. She was trailing the journalists. Didion watched as a baseball was procured, a staffer tossed the ball to the candidate, he tossed it back—and as the cameras dutifully captured the exchange. She watched as presidential fitness was redefined as athletic prowess with the consent of the national media—as the myths that shape, and limit, Americans’ sense of political possibility were manufactured in real time. She documented the moment in an essay for The New York Review of Books. It was titled “Insider Baseball,” and it has since been, like so many of Didion’s essays, so widely imitated that its innovations can be easy to overlook. But the piece was singular, and scathing: a collective profile of, as she wrote, “that handful of insiders who invent, year in and year out, the narrative of public life.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
atlanticcitynews.net

Begin 2022 with these life-changing books

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): At some point in our journey of life, some of us start questioning the validity of living the way we do. We become aware of being caught up in the cycle of struggle, unhappiness, anxiety, and constant seeking of some end or another, prompting us to seek a different way of living. For those interested in exploring a new way of living, we bring you five must-read books for a fresh, new start to the new year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Page One: “Destroyer” (2018)

You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Author And Screenwriter Joan Didion Dies At 87

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Author and screenwriter Joan Didion has died at 87, Variety reported Thursday. She died from complications from Parkinson’s Disease. Didion was a leading figure in the “New Journalism” movement in the 1960’s, a technique centered around the telling of news using narrative storytelling and literary technique.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy