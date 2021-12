Exes shouldn’t be friends, but they can sure be neighbors! And it’s not us but renowned rapper Kanye West who may be of this notion as he recently purchased a house worth $4.5 across the lane from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. Yes, that’s right! The relatively modest Hidden Hills estate is just over 3,650 square feet and has five bedrooms. It also comes with a swimming pool and a stable amongst a fleet of other notable amenities. However, it’s not the home that’s drawing attention as much as the fact that it is situated in Kim’s neighborhood!

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO