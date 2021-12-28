ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

KLIF Morning News: Fauci “Cancels” New Years, and CDC Cuts Quarantine Guidance

klif.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC says those who get COVID Omicron don’t...

www.klif.com

The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Brings Good News for the Fully Vaccinated for COVID

Dr. Anthony Fauci will once again occupy the front row news, and this time it shall be with statements that will delight many. He informs us that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering reducing the recommended COVID isolation period in the case of those who are fully vaccinated, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

The new CDC COVID-19 isolation and quarantine rules are controversial

As we continue to move through the COVID-19 pandemic, our knowledge about the virus and how it spreads has been changing. This has led to guidance from agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that changes periodically. Now, the CDC has announced new quarantine guidelines for those who have been exposed to COVID-19 or who have contracted asymptomatic COVID-19, and it may leave some people scratching their heads.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

CDC Drops Bomb News About Covid 19 Isolation And Quarantine Time

Covid 19 continues to make headlines worldwide as we’re getting ready to leave 2021 behind. Check out the latest reports coming from CDC. CNN just noted that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they’ve tested positive for Covid-19. The time dropped from 10 days to five days if they don’t have symptoms and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
financialbuzz.com

Delta Urges CDC to Cut Quarantine Guidelines

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) CEO Ed Bastian has asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce its recommended quarantine period for vaccinated individuals that contract Covid-19, after disclosing that the current isolation time may negatively impact the carrier. Moreover, the company warned that it is experiencing labor shortages as well as “significant” operational issues amid the fast-spreading omicron variant.
INDUSTRY
TheDailyBeast

Fauci ‘Strongly’ Urges Americans to Cancel Those New Years’ Eve Parties

With New Year’s Eve less than a week away, Dr. Anthony Fauci has advised revelers to skip their parties as the country struggles to curb the spread of Omicron. On Monday, he told CNN’s New Day that even for those who are vaccinated and boosted, it’s best to keep the confetti and champagne toasts limited to small, family gatherings, indicating that mass, public events are likely to exacerbate the spread of COVID. “When you are talking about a New Year’s Eve party, where you have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating, you do not know the status of the vaccination—I would recommend strongly, stay away from that this year,” he said. “There will be other years to do that, but not this year.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC6.com

CDC updates isolation and quarantine guidance for healthcare workers

ATLANTA, GA (WLNE)- The CDC has released their updated isolation and quarantine guidance for those in the healthcare industry in preparation for Omicron surge. “Healthcare workers with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic can return to work after 7 days with a negative test, and that isolation time can be cut further if there are staffing shortages.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

