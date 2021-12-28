KLIF Morning News: Fauci “Cancels” New Years, and CDC Cuts Quarantine Guidance

With New Year’s Eve less than a week away, Dr. Anthony Fauci has advised revelers to skip their parties as the country struggles to curb the spread of Omicron. On Monday, he told CNN’s New Day that even for those who are vaccinated and boosted, it’s best to keep the confetti and champagne toasts limited to small, family gatherings, indicating that mass, public events are likely to exacerbate the spread of COVID. “When you are talking about a New Year’s Eve party, where you have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating, you do not know the status of the vaccination—I would recommend strongly, stay away from that this year,” he said. “There will be other years to do that, but not this year.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO