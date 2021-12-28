ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Songwriting basics: The music theory you need to write a chord progression to fit a melody

By Computer Music
MusicRadar.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBest of 2021: It almost goes without saying that a good chord progression is fundamental to a good song, but when you find yourself facing the dreaded blank screen, how do you string a suitable set of chords together?. It’s worth noting that the chord progressions used in most...

www.musicradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Amyl And The Sniffers’ Dec Martens and Gus Romer: “If we’re eating the same foods and sharing the same bathroom, we end up making music naturally”

It was just five years ago when Amyl And The Sniffers (a play on the name of frontwoman Amy Taylor, and an underground sex shop owner’s drug of choice) first burst to life. The quartet wrote, recorded and laid their seal of approval on their debut EP, 2016’s Giddy Up, in a jaw-dropping twelve hours. They’d bump up the timeframe to a few weeks for its follow-up, 2017’s Big Attraction, and further to a few months for their eponymous 2018 full-length. Comparatively, their latest record – the punchy and polychromatic Comfort To Me – may as well have taken them a lifetime.
MUSIC
tonemadison.com

Keeping Madison's music writing vital

A look back at what Tone Madison's music writers accomplished and a look ahead to what's in store for 2022. Photo: A keyboard sits perched atop two white cabinets. The left cabinet has two open compartments that are filled with vinyl, the right cabinet’s compartments house two crates. Each crate is full of cassettes. Off to the left is an all-in-one turntable that sits on a stand. On top of the turntable are two small stacks of CDs. Within the stand, stacks of 7” records are visible towards the top. More vinyl fills the bottom. A Martin acoustic guitar rests in front of the cabinet holding tapes. A white chair is shown in front of the keyboard. A soft light emanates from behind the chair, providing slight illumination. To the far right, there’s a closed white door. Above the keyboard is a large pastel tapestry depicting a mountain landscape and a sunset. Photo by Steven Spoerl.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chord Progression#C Major#F Major#E Major#Major Chord#Daw
MusicRadar.com

Play funk guitar like Prince

If you were lucky enough to catch Prince live, you will know what a supremely talented player he was. Equally captivating, soulful and 'burn the house down' funky on record, Prince is an obvious launchpad to explore funk guitar from. Musically diverse, he could turn his hand just as easily...
MUSIC
classicfm.com

10 greatest pieces of classical saxophone music

Did you know Debussy wrote a solo orchestral piece for saxophone?. One of the youngest instruments of the classical world is the saxophone. Although often heavily associated with jazz, the saxophone was invented in 1864, way before the development of the early 20th century genre. Made in Belgium by Adolphe...
MUSIC
Guitar Player

My Favorite Guitar Solos by Brian Setzer

In our last issue we asked some of the world's top guitar players to choose their favorite solos. With one catch: They had to refrain from the obvious. No Hendrix. No Clapton. No Gilmour, et cetera. Here’s what electric guitar hero Brian Setzer had to say…. BE-BOP-A-LULA. Gene Vincent,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
guitar.com

“I write guitar parts that are always in service to a dynamic vocal melody”: Tasha on her new album, avoiding genres and the influence of Angel Olsen

“When I made Alone at Last I had only been writing songs for two years. I hardly even knew what kind of songwriter I was,” Tasha admits of her debut album. Despite reservations about her previous work, her songcraft has developed threefold on Tell Me What You Miss The Most, revealing her tender approach to melody and chordal work.
MUSIC
Sonic State

How The Beatles Used Indian Music Theory

The Beatles have been in the news a lot recently, since their superb 'Get Back' documentary from Peter Jackson was released. This video from David Bennet seeks to explain and give examples of the use of Indian Music theory within the Fab Four's music. His videos are always well explained and clear, which makes taking the (often) new ideas on board that much easier.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Elizabeth Chan, Pop’s Only Full-Time Christmas Singer-Songwriter, on Why the Season Is Her Reason for Making Music

Fandoms like to argue over whether Mariah Carey or Darlene Love is the true queen of Christmas. But can you really be queen if you aren’t doing Christmas music full-time?. That is the musical question raised by a lesser known contender for the throne, Elizabeth Chan, who has staked her claim as the only singer-songwriter of any renown who does nothing but original holiday songs. This year Chan is celebrating not just the holidays but the tenth anniversary of her first Christmas record. The New York-based artist has subsequently released an album a year since 2011, generating a number of singles that have invaded AC radio charts that are otherwise focused almost entirely on oldies once they flip the switch to all-Xmas formats for the month of December.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Music theory basics: notes, intervals, scales and chords explained

Best of 2021: There can be little doubt that understanding how music works can help you to make better music; or, at the very least, make things easier when you’re at the composing stage of your project. Here, we take things right back to basics by explaining what notes,...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

10 guitar setup hacks: tips on changing strings and staying in tune

BEST OF 2021: Getting your getting in tune, staying in tune and intonating well is the vital first step to a good playing and tone experience. There's a number of factors involved – including how you fit the guitar strings, and taking care of the bridge and nut on your electric guitar. Here's 10 simple tips to make your life easier with tuning, strings and more.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Learn 12 guitar chords for beginners to go beyond the basics with

Guitar lessons: You probably already know more than a few major and minor chords – these are made of three notes: the first, third and fifth notes of a scale. Sure, most guitar chords repeat and re-order certain notes. For example, an open D chord uses D (the root note), A (the 5th), another D and F# (the 3rd), but it’s still a D.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

7 tips for better guitar practice

BEST OF 2021: If you feel like you're not progressing with your guitar playing it's good to take a look at how you can liven up your habits when it comes to learning. Because if you're not enjoying practice time, you're less likely to invest in it. So here's some ideas to get you started on changing things up for the better…
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

SampleRadar advent calendar: 505 free classic synth-pop samples

Every day leading up to 25 December, we're sharing a free sample pack as part of our SampleRadar advent calendar. Head over to our virtual advent calendar to browse the whole collection and download more sounds as the month goes on. Today's free sample pack contains everything you need to...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

"I never had Bonzo turn round to me and say, 'oh that's a great drum sound, Andy.' He'd just say, 'There's not enough 'frudge' on the bass drum'" – engineer Andy Johns on the secrets behind Led Zeppelin IV

BEST OF 2021: Andy Johns, the younger brother of another famed engineer, Glyn Johns, began his career working as an assistant engineer with Eddie Kramer on Jimi Hendrix sessions. Andy also produced The Rolling Stones' Exile on Main Street and worked with Free, Blind Faith and Van Halen. Andy was...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Max Portnoy’s essential Joey Jordison Slipknot playlist

If Mike Portnoy’s your dad, it’s safe to say that you’ve probably had a pretty solid education in the great and good of the drumming world. So, when Max Portnoy names Joey Jordison as one of his greatest influences, you know this is high praise indeed for the late Slipknot man.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Can you teach yourself to play the piano?

Playing the piano is a joyous thing to be able to do at any age, a fulfilling and valuable life skill that can bring you untold hours of enjoyment, so it’s no surprise that thousands of people decide to learn to play piano every day. The question is, do you really need costly in-person lessons, or can you teach yourself to play the piano for free in the comfort of your own home?
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy