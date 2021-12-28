ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilshire Community Services seeking North County volunteers

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 1 day ago
Local volunteers wanted who can give the gift of time to local seniors

– Volunteers who are able to give the gift of time to area older adults are currently needed by Wilshire Health & Community Services. In particular, drivers are being sought for Wilshire’s Good Neighbor Program and Caring Callers. The need for volunteers is particularly acute in North County.

Drivers for the Good Neighbor Program help drive an isolated and/or homebound older adult to necessary medical appointments or assist with shopping or errands or tasks around the home. Caring Callers, a friendly visitor program, visit with homebound and isolated older adults.

“The growing number of homebound and isolated older adults in San Luis Obispo County need support,” said Jessica Devereaux, Senior Services Division Manager. “As a volunteer, you will be provided with all of the necessary precautions needed to be undertaken to support the urgency and safety needs of volunteers and clients.”

Volunteers use their own vehicles and can be reimbursed for gas. For more information, call (805) 547-7025 or go to www.wilshirehcs.org/volunteer.

Paso Robles, CA
The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

