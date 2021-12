A firetruck on its way to a blaze in Pottstown collided with another vehicle Tuesday morning, sources confirmed.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. at High and Keim streets, Montgomery County Public Affairs Coordinator Todd Stieritz said.

The Limerick Fire Company Rescue 51 truck was the vehicle involved. It was not clear how serious the injuries were.

