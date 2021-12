It’s a comforting feeling for Lake Shore’s basketball coaches to see the ball in Jalen Jackson’s hands when the Shorians are protecting a lead in the closing minutes. “For four years I’ve been riding him, He does everything we need,” said Mike Jackson, who is also Jalen’s father. “We had Caleb (Bates), we had Nick (Olmeda) and now it’s Jalen’s turn to star.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO