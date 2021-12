New Jersey is out with updated resources for expectant women and their caregivers, and residents who are planning to become pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic. Compared to the early days of COVID-19, there are many more clear-cut answers today regarding the potential risks of giving birth and taking care of a newborn during a pandemic. And healthcare professionals over time have picked up on the common concerns among parents and their supporters, which are also addressed with the new resources.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO