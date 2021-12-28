ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

All lanes open on NY 7 in Troy

 1 day ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – All lanes are open on NY 7 going westbound near the Collar City Bridge in Troy. The lane was closed because of a disabled vehicle.

