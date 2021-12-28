ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona confirm signing of Ferran Torres from Man City

By Tom Gott
Barcelona have confirmed the signing of winger Ferran Torres from Manchester City on a permanent deal until 2027 and with a buyout clause of €1bn. The 21-year-old will be officially unveiled as a Barcelona player at Camp Nou on 3 January. New Barça boss Xavi had been looking...

