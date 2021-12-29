ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mummers Parade 2022: Everything You Need To Know

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYKdc_0dXPe7DQ00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Year’s Day in 2022 in Philadelphia will look more normal with the return of the Mummers Parade. The parade was canceled in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The last city-sanctioned parade took place in 2020 before the pandemic started.

With the Mummers Parade returning to Broad Street, CBS3 put together a guide below for everything you need to know about the parade if you plan on going or live in the surrounding areas.

What is the Mummers Parade?

The Mummers Parade is the oldest folk parade in the country. Each of the mummers divisions – the Comics and Wench Brigades, the String Bands, and the Fancy Brigades have a special role.

The Comics and Wench Brigades satirize issues, institutions, and people, while the Fancies impress people with their outfits.

The String Bands play several instruments during their performances and are known for their signature sound. The Fancy Brigades are noted for their elaborate props and broadway-style choreography.

The clubs compete for local bragging rights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCRv8_0dXPe7DQ00

(Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

When is the parade?

The parade starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, and ends around 6 p.m. Spectators should arrive early if they want seating.

The Fancy Brigades will hold two ticketed competitions at the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can purchase tickets to those here.

Where to watch the parade in-person

The Mummers Parade starts at City Hall and goes south to Washington Avenue. The judging takes place at 15th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

There will be special viewing areas along the parade route at these locations:

  • North 15th and Market Streets
  • Broad and Sansom Streets
  • Broad and Pine Streets
  • Broad and Carpenter Streets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R7X7h_0dXPe7DQ00

Credit: CBS3

Tickets At City Hall

It’s free to stand along Broad Street and watch the mummers perform, but if you want to sit at the City Hall Performance Zone, you’ll need to pay. Tickets are $20 apiece and can be purchased here.

Philly COVID Rules

The city says that everyone should wear a mask at the parade, regardless of vaccination status, and even when you’re outdoors. You can read more about how Philadelphia’s COVID guidance about the parade here.

Getting To The Parade By SEPTA

With many roads being closed, attendees of the parade are encouraged to use SEPTA to get to the parade.

SEPTA buses, trains, subways, and trolleys will operate on a Sunday schedule. The Broad Street and Market-Frankford Line both will give attendees access to the parade area.

More general information can be found on SEPTA’s website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AlLnU_0dXPe7DQ00

(Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Road Closures, Parking Restrictions

Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

Parking is prohibited starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 through 6 p.m on Sunday, Jan. 2, on the east side of 15th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square.

Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

Two eastbound travel lanes on 15th Street will be closed from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square starting 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28 through 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2 for equipment load-in and staging. 15th Street may be closed completely for short intervals during this timeframe.

Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 through 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, on the west side of 15th Street from Arch Street to Ranstead Street. Street/sidewalk vendors will not be permitted to park in this area during this timeframe.

Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

15th Street will be closed to southbound traffic at John F. Kennedy Boulevard on Dec. 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Noon) for equipment delivery and setup.

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

Parking is prohibited on the following streets from 4 a.m. on December 31, 2021 through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1:

  • Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street (both sides)
  • John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street (both sides)

15th Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street from 10 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, through 7 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2022.

Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 15th Street to 16th Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021. At 3 p.m., Market Street will re-open and traffic will be permitted to travel eastbound on Market Street to 15th Street and continue southbound on 15th Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0jhQ_0dXPe7DQ00

PHILADELPHIA – JANUARY 1: Members of the Woodland String Band perform during the 2011 Mummers Parade January 1, 2011 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Thousands of people enjoyed the warmer weather and watched the parade, which has been around for over 100 years. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022 through the conclusion of the parade:

  • 15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street
  • Market Street from 15th Street to 16th Street

Broad Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue on January 1, 2022—beginning at 7 a.m. through the conclusion of the parade.

Vehicular traffic will not be permitted to cross Broad Street while the parade is in progress. Delays can be expected during the course of the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event. Those driving should also refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow, and is illegal.

Additional Parking Restrictions on Jan. 1, 2022

Temporary “No Parking” zones will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2022—both sides of street unless otherwise noted:

  • Broad Street from Arch Street to Ellsworth Street
  • Juniper Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square (east side)
  • South Penn Square from Juniper Street to 15th Street
  • Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street
  • North Side of Logan Circle
  • North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard
  • 16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street
  • 17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street
  • 18th Street from Race Street to Ludlow Street
  • 19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street
  • 19th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street
  • 1500 block of Ranstead Street
  • 1300 block of Carpenter Street
  • 1000 block of South 13th Street
  • Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)
  • Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street
  • Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street
  • Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

CBS Philly

Get Rid Of Your Christmas Tree And Turn It Into A Snack For Goats In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re looking for a place to get rid of your Christmas tree, some goats would love to turn it into a snack. The Philly Goat Project is holding its fourth annual Tree-Cycling fundraiser next month. All you have to do is bring your tree to the Farm at Awbury in Germantown on Jan. 8 or 22. Then the goats will eat the trees or they’ll be turned into wood chips to cover trails and gardens around Philadelphia. The group suggests a $20 donation per tree.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Celebrations Across Philadelphia Mark First Day Of Kwanzaa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Numerous celebrations took place across Philadelphia to mark the first day of Kwanzaa. The seven-day African American and Pan-African holiday honors family, community, and culture. CBS3 was at the African American Museum of Philadelphia where many gathered for the lighting of the first candle on the kinara. The holiday is defined by seven principles. Each day of the festival is dedicated to a specific one. The first celebrates Umoja, or unity. Following the lighting of the first candle, people enjoyed music, stories and art. Eyewitness News was also in Franklin Square, where Philadelphia’s Kwanzaa celebrations continued into the night. People gathered to light the kinara and give thanks. The seven principles of the season were celebrated through the work of percussionists Sistas Laying Down Hands, as well as through hands-on activities with teaching artists. The celebration lasts until Jan. 1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2021 Holiday Shopping Hours For Delaware Valley Malls

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Online shopping is expected to be popular again this holiday season as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, but many area malls will be open for those who still want to do some in-person shopping. Check out the holiday hours for malls across the Delaware Valley below: PENNSYLVANIA Exton Square Mall    Thanksgiving Day – Closed Black Friday – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day – Closed New Year’s Eve – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Year’s Day – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Full list of hours here. Click here for directions. King of Prussia Mall Thanksgiving Day –...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

US Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon Recalls Terrifying Moments Before She Was Carjacked At Gunpoint In FDR Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon is speaking for the first time since she was carjacked at gunpoint in South Philadelphia’s FDR Park on Wednesday. The congressmember’s car was stolen around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and later recovered about five-and-a-half hours later and 30 miles away in a parking lot in Newark, Delaware. Five teenagers were arrested. The congressmember revealed during the heart-pounding incident that she had a gun pointed directly at her and she was stunned to see that the suspects appeared to be teenagers. “It was a scary thing to have happen, but I’m extremely grateful no one was hurt,”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
