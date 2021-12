PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID cases continue to climb across the region and hospitals are feeling the strain. Soon, Pennsylvania hospitals will be getting some help from FEMA. When and where are the two big questions. CBS3 reached out to both Jefferson Health and Tower Health. They both say they’re seeing high patient volumes along with staffing shortages, and urge people to take the proper precautions. With omicron running rampant, hospitals in and around the Philadelphia region are forced to make do. “The hospitals are full. A lot of hospitals do not have any beds,” Dr. Rob Danoff said. In response to this, Pennsylvania Gov....

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO