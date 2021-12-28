ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Fire out in vacant Hartford home; squatters may have been staying there

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
 1 day ago

Firefighters put out an early-morning fire in a vacant house in Hartford Tuesday, a fire official said.

The fire on Mannz Street in the Barry Square neighborhood was reported shortly after 5:35 a.m., District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr. said. Firefighters encountered heavy flames.

They aggressively searched the two-family home after hearing that squatters had been staying there, and that one remained in the building. They didn’t find anyone, Oquendo said.

The fire was under control within an hour, he said. No one was injured.

Employees with the Fire Marshal’s office are investigating, Oquendo said.

Mannz Street is near Wethersfield Avenue in the southern part of the city.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

Hartford, CT
