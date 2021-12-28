1 person rescued from window of burning Milwaukee apartment, suffering serious injuries

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a fire at St. James Place apartment complex off Bradley and 107th on Milwaukee's northwest side Tuesday morning.

The apartment is located in the 10000 block of West Fountain Avenue. Milwaukee Fire Deputy Chief Erich Roden said during a press briefing that crews were called to the two-story apartment building around 6:40 a.m. There they found the second floor of the building engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to rescue one occupant through a window on the second floor. The adult male suffered serious burns and was brought to the hospital. A second person was also injured, the deputy chief said.

TMJ4 The scene of the fire on Tuesday.

Crews were able to isolate the fire and stop flames from spreading to adjacent buildings. Three to four units were involved in the fire. The building's more modern construction helped crews contain the fire, the deputy chief said. "Very extensive damage to the structure," said Roden.

The Red Cross was called to help between 15-20 occupants of the damaged building. As of Tuesday evening, the Red Cross is helping seven people from four units, two of which are children.

About 60-70 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire. The department's fire investigator is on scene.

