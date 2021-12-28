ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

Two injured in Eunice shooting

KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQlam_0dXPdxYO00

The investigation continues into two separate shootings Monday that police say the suspects are the common denominator in the majority of the shootings in Eunice.

The first shooting happened at an apartment complex on Mayers Street around 7:21 pm. No one was injured in this shooting but there was property damage caused by stray bullets. Vehicles and an apartment were damaged.

The second shooting happened at the intersection of S. Mallet St. and North Street around 8:58 pm.

Two people were injured and transported to a local hospital. One victim is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The second victim was shot in the arm.

"Both locations are constants for gun battles. The suspects in both shootings are constants. They are the

common denominators in the majority of our shootings. In these cases, the line between victim and suspect

has been blurred and nearly erased. The only true victims are the innocent people who are caught in the line

of fire of these Godless, senseless fools." Chief Randy Fontenot.

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed identifying truck

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in solving a theft in the Eunice and Lawtell areas. On December 10, deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Family Dollar located at the 10,000 block of Prejean Highway in Lawtell. Upon arrival, deputies observed the lock on the metal storage cage in front of the store was broken. According to store employees, 21 Blue Rhino propane bottles were taken from the cage at some time during the night. The propane bottles were full and valued at $1300.
EUNICE, LA
KATC News

Lafayette Police investigate armed robbery at Game Stop

LAFAYETTE, La. – Police are investigating an armed robbery at Game Stop on Ambassador Caffery. Lafayette Police responded to the store at 6:36 pm on Tuesday. According to the store employee, a male suspect entered the store and produced a handgun. The suspect demanded the employee empty the register and safe, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department. The suspect fled on foot out of the rear door with an undisclosed amount of money.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Cars
Eunice, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Eunice, LA
KATC News

Suspect in fatal October shooting at Grambling arrested

The man wanted in an October shooting at Grambling State University has been arrested, State Police say. 18-year-old Jatavious Carroll was located at a residence in Delhi. State Police and several other agencies assisted in his arrest. Carroll will be booked into the Lincoln Parish Jail.
GRAMBLING, LA
KATC News

Crowley Police: Apple AirTag facilitating crime

A popular stocking stuffer this year has some in law enforcement out with a warning. Apple AirTags could be used for more than just tracking lost items. "This is a whole new level of stalking; this could be planted anywhere," Crowley Chief of Police Jimmy Broussard said.
CROWLEY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
KATC News

2,000 customers without power after transformer was shot

Around 2,000 customers are without power in the City of Abbeville after someone shot a transformer early Wednesday morning. The City of Abbeville team is continuing to work on changing out a main transformer at the Felicity Substation. This substation feeds a large portion of the south side of Abbeville. A work crew has assessed the damages and is making repairs, according to a spokesperson for the City. The timeline for power restoration is currently expected to be late Wednesday evening.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KATC News

Eunice Police Chief calling on residents to protect themselves

The Eunice Police chief is calling on the public for help when it comes to fighting gun violence in the community. This comes after a shooting and a shots fired call Monday night. In the shooting, two people were injured , one of them critically. At last check, Eunice Police told KATC that no arrests have been made, but they do have persons of interest.
EUNICE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KATC News

Four people shot on the Thruway Saturday

Lafayette Police are asking for tips in a shooting that left four people injured on Christmas day. Police were called to the 2100 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway to a report of a shooting. They found that four people had been transported to local hospitals with gunshot wounds, a spokeswoman said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Lafayette Fire Dept. reminds of fireworks laws and safety

The Lafayette Fire Department reminds citizens that it's illegal to set off fireworks in the city of Lafayette. Fireworks may be used only in the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish from December 15 to January 1 between the hours of 8:00 AM and 10:00 PM. On December 24, December 25, and December 31 these hours are extended to 8:00 AM through 1:00 AM.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Jeanerette siblings will be given a triple funeral service

Three Jeanerette siblings will have their funeral services held on the same day next week. Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons all passed away tragically on the same December night, two weeks ago, when a driver was going in the wrong direction on I-49 in St. Landry Parish and their SUV was hit head-on.
JEANERETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy