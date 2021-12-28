Two injured in Eunice shooting

The investigation continues into two separate shootings Monday that police say the suspects are the common denominator in the majority of the shootings in Eunice.

The first shooting happened at an apartment complex on Mayers Street around 7:21 pm. No one was injured in this shooting but there was property damage caused by stray bullets. Vehicles and an apartment were damaged.

The second shooting happened at the intersection of S. Mallet St. and North Street around 8:58 pm.

Two people were injured and transported to a local hospital. One victim is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The second victim was shot in the arm.

"Both locations are constants for gun battles. The suspects in both shootings are constants. They are the

common denominators in the majority of our shootings. In these cases, the line between victim and suspect

has been blurred and nearly erased. The only true victims are the innocent people who are caught in the line

of fire of these Godless, senseless fools." Chief Randy Fontenot.

