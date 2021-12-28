ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The uncomfortable truth about food prices in 2022

By Julia Horowitz
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Buying food has gotten increasingly expensive. Unfortunately,...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 3

Related
CNN

A key inflation measure just hit a nearly four-decade high

New York (CNN Business) — Prices remain high in America, and inflation shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. A key measure of US inflation rose 5.7% in the 12 months ended in November, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday. It was the fastest increase in the consumer spending price index since July 1982.
BUSINESS
CNN

Texas refinery blast could help push gas prices above $4 a gallon

New York (CNN Business) — The blast at a Texas oil refinery early Thursday will probably push already high gasoline prices even higher — although not immediately. The blast and resulting fire at the ExxonMobil (XOM) plant in the Houston-area city of Baytown, Texas, injured at least four workers. The accident could hamper output at one of America's largest refineries for months, weighing on gasoline supply at at time when US refining capacity has already been reduced, said Tom Kloza, chief oil analyst for the Oil Price Information Service.
TEXAS STATE
capitalpress.com

CoBank: Strong demand expected to boost prices for animal protein

Tight supplies and strong demand are expected to bolster prices for animal proteins in 2022, but inflation could cut into U.S. per capita meat consumption. The consumer price index for all meats, poultry, fish and eggs hit an all-time high in October, rising 12% year over year, according to CoBank’s “2022 Year Ahead Report — Forces that will Shape the U.S. Rural Economy.”
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
iheart.com

US ethanol stocks unexpectedly decline

American ethanol inventories took a surprising drop last week while production also fell. The Energy Information Administration says U.S. ethanol inventories totaled 20.7 million barrels during the week ending on December 17. That’s a drop of almost 200,000 barrels from the prior week. Dow Jones industrial analysts did a...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

World stock prices gain on strong U.S. holiday sales

WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Global stock markets rose on Monday and oil prices eased as investors hailed strong U.S. holiday season sales and some grew less fearful about economic damage from the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Still, fears that the pandemic could hurt economic growth pushed gold prices to the highest in more than a week despite pressure from a firmer U.S. dollar.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Price Index#Food Shortages#Big Food#Cnn Business#Bell#Rabobank#The United Nations#Wheat
The Independent

The price of getting a US passport is about to go up

The cost of a United States passport is increasing by $20, the State Department announced earlier this week.From 27 December a first-time or replacement passport will cost $165, renewal will incur a $130 fee, and those wanting a faster processing time will be charged an extra $65.The rise in fees was necessary to ensure the US continues to produce “one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world”, the State Department said in a tweet.The 13.7 per cent increase for a new passport comes as inflation hit a near 40-year high in November, with year-on-year prices soaring...
BUSINESS
CNN

The world could consume more oil in 2022 than ever before

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Electric cars are taking over the streets, big...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

This is your brain on inflation

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Snarled supply chains, rising energy costs and skyrocketing...
BUSINESS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

As food prices rise, how much is too much?

The price of food could rise 40% on average before consumers start switching to different products or buying less, according to a recent survey. British firms Ingredient Communications and SurveyGoo asked a thousand U.S. and U.K shoppers this month how much more they'd pay for certain products to gauge when consumers find items too expensive.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Agriculture Online

Record Brazilian soybean crop pressures prices

That was the question from a young Illinois customer at my recent seminar. I gave my usual response: “Sure ... in my lifetime or yours!”. But seriously, it is a fair question. This was another very volatile year in the grain markets. Rallies increased corn prices $3 a bushel and soybeans $6 per bushel before moving sharply lower by harvest.
AGRICULTURE
New York Post

Food prices are reportedly expected to rise again in January

If you think your grocery bills are high, wait until next month. A fresh wave of supermarket price hikes is expected to begin in January, raising prices anywhere from 2% to 20% on a slew of staples including pasta, condiments, soups, cookies, produce, dairy products and meats, according to a report.
BUSINESS
Kilgore News Herald

Record soybean crop in South America could be driving force for prices

Corn closed the week 14 and a quarter cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales. U.S. exports for the week ending Dec. 16 were 39.4 million bushels, little-changed from the previous week's 36.1 million bushels and slightly above last year's same-week exports of 30.3 million bushels. The week's exports were a 9-week high. Over the last four weeks, U.S. exports averaged 34.4 million bushels per week, comparable to last year's same-period average of 35.1 million per week, but still considerably below the roughly 53 million bushels per week that corn will need to average through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 2.5 billion bushel export projection. Cumulative export inspections of 445 million bushels are down 12% from last year's 506 million, while the USDA is currently estimating 2021-2022 exports to be down nine percent on the year.
AGRICULTURE
investing.com

Big S&P 500 Bear Market Case Sees Inflation Finally Eating Everything

(Bloomberg) -- Corporate America’s well-oiled earnings machine has been the backbone of virtually every bullish equity argument this year. It’s helped stocks power past the Federal Reserve’s hawkish pivot and each new variant of the coronavirus. But stubbornly high price pressures may end up forcing a rethink of those ever-increasing profitability predictions.
STOCKS
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but between the Omicron variant causing renewed disruptions and persistent inflation pushing central banks to pump the brakes, the outlook is uncertain. "The biggest surprise of 2021 has been the goods-led inflation surge," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a 2022 outlook.
BUSINESS
CNN

CNN

791K+
Followers
122K+
Post
628M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy