Explore issues from the American Revolution to civil rights, the 2021 Capitol riot and beyond. Explore the ebbs and flows of democracy both in the U.S. and abroad. With observations from established voices and a new generation of diverse storytellers, the special will trace the pursuit of democracy from Revolution and rebellions through Civil War, Civil Rights and the recurring cycles of progress and backlash across the decades.

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO