Season 26 of Antiques Roadshow

There’s a smaller and probably superior black comedy at the heart of “Schemes in Antiques,” a mainland Chinese action-adventure about the ignoble experts, grifters, and politicians who sell and preserve global antiques. "Schemes in Antiques” is about Yuan Xu (Jiayin Lei), a drunken antiques expert and electronics repairman who must find a priceless Buddha’s head statue in order to salvage his family’s poor reputation and also defeat Bu Ran Yao (Xian Li), his prissy rival. Yuan’s story, which was adapted from Ma Bo Young’s source novel, includes a few exciting plot twists (including the best use of morse code in a 2021 movie) and well-paced set pieces, so it’s often easy to ignore how silly the whole project is, despite its prevailing nature as a state-approved, would-be four-quadrant blockbuster about a plucky savant who works to restore his country’s heritage.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO