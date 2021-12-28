ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Black America's Top Headlines In 2021

By BIN Staff
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSdgQ_0dXPcX3500
Photo: Getty Images

If you can believe it, we're making our way to a new year. 2021 is winding down and, it has been a ride –– to say the least.

Following the unprecedentedly tumultuous 2020, we all looked ahead to 2021, seeking to leave behind the worst of a global pandemic and incalculable loss in our own homes, neighborhoods, and as a collective.

And while we continue to move forward, expectant of the promise of yet another new year, there's still plenty of work to do, and hopefully, we'll get to reap the work of our hands –– on our own, in our families, and as a family.

Before we toast to making it to 2022, though, let's take a look back at Black America's Top 10 Moments of 2021.

Kamala Harris Made History

Kamala Harris was sworn in as the nation's first Black, South Asian and woman vice president. The Howard University alumna is also the first HBCU graduate to hold the position, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TAsoM_0dXPcX3500
Photo: Getty Images

Vaccines Arrived And Black People Helped Make It Possible

At the end of 2020, the US delivered the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to healthcare workers and elderly individuals. In 2021, we saw the efforts of Black leaders, churches, barbershops , and salons distribute the jabs to our communities, especially as vaccine access and distribution lagged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CqA3k_0dXPcX3500
Photo: Getty Images

100 Years Later: Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Testified Before Congress

This year marked 100 years since a group of white people burned the thriving Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma to the ground, killing hundreds and driving out the Black families who ran successful businesses there. Three survivors, Viola Fletcher , her younger brother, Hughes Van Ellis , and Lessie Benningfield Randle , testified before Congress about the Massacre's lasting impact on Black Tulsans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qu1CP_0dXPcX3500
Photo: Getty Images

Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka Took A Stand For Mental Health In Sports

Gymnastics star Simone Biles and tennis champion Naomi Osaka brought the conversation about mental health to the forefront in sports. Both athletes backed out of major competitions to focus on their mental health, a step that generated important conversation about individual well-being.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40bHXw_0dXPcX3500
Photo: Getty Images

Black And Missing: A Much-Needed Conversation Received More Attention


This year, the tragic disappearances of Jelani Day , Daniel Robinson , Miya Marcano , and so many others renewed attention on the disproportionate amount of Black people who are reported missing each year. Black women and girls are reported missing at alarming rates, yet media coverage of disappearances is not equitable.

We heard from the Black and Missing Foundation which has continuously worked to serve families and friends of missing people. The state of Minnesota also implemented a task force to address the issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cFzHn_0dXPcX3500
Photo: Getty Images

Natural Disasters Shed Light on The Impact of Environmental Racism

In February, Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi saw historic winter storms that left hundreds of thousands without power and water for days at a time. Hundreds died as a result, and early data indicates that power was taken first from Black communities , highlighting the lasting impact of red-lining and environmental racism .

On August 26, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, causing billions in damage and displacing communities from New Orleans, through Mississippi before the storm's remnants traveled thousands of miles to reach New York City, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

In December, more than 50 tornadoes were recorded touching down across Kentucky, Tennessee, Illinois, and several other states. The damage is wide-reaching, and relief efforts are still underway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mjk5A_0dXPcX3500
Photo: Getty Images

Beyoncé and JAY-Z Made GRAMMY's History

Music's power couple broke GRAMMY Award records this year. In February, Beyoncé broke the all-time record of most wins by a female artist after winning her 28th golden gramophone trophy for "Best R&B Performance" for "Black Parade" from her album Black is King .

JAY-Z beat out Quincy Jones in 2021, securing the most nominations of any artist. The rapper was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBsCW_0dXPcX3500
Photo: Getty Images

Juneteenth Became A Federal Holiday

June 19, known as Juneteenth, was officially made a federal holiday this year. The new addition to federal holidays received mixed reviews, some calling for the designation as to teach Black history on a national level, while others said keeping our traditions within our community is a form of honoring them, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbHXb_0dXPcX3500
Photo: Getty Images

The Legends We Lost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n8Xrs_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LAETh_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WNL6p_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iauei_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42KHIq_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EuFXS_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oqk7q_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T9IB8_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T2RrW_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIfaW_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32y6fB_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ldnrq_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qovfd_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ioyN_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qd3Bv_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qYsEf_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKS1p_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=214hzA_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iu6Bt_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dGkMR_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qmAGU_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKF5I_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36tWU7_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cCKDX_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RKa2Z_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3svmFE_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3kcq_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LIQM3_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EOnmA_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jsIXi_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fimhf_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IkFyu_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tXFCZ_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MoYs9_0dXPcX3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUAz2_0dXPcX3500

The Cases We Watched
In 2021, we saw some of the cases of police brutality and racial injustice go to trial. We, unfortunately, raised the names of others lost to the same injustice this year.

Together, we watched the trials of Derek Chauvin who was convicted of murdering George Floyd . The same day Chauvin was found guilty, 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant was gunned down by Ohio police.

We watched the trial of the three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery . The officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor have yet to be held accountable in a court of law.

We saw the cop who shot Jacob Blake, Jr. return to work, while Kyle Rittenhouse –– who killed two protesters during demonstrations against the shooting was found not guilty.

The trial of the cop who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson was delayed yet again this year. The paramedics and officers involved in Elijah McClain 's death were indicted this year –– two years after his death.

The fight for justice for Casey Goodson Jr. moved forward in 2021 after the cop who shot him was charged.

In Elizabeth City, North Carolina, the family of Andrew Brown continues to fight for justice despite his shooting death being labeled "justified."

So many names go unsaid, but the impact within our community is considerable. For Black-led resources on mental health and support, please click HERE .

Honorable Mentions

It's hard to narrow a whole 365 days to just a few top moments. We didn't forget about social media, either! Check out our list of the top moments on social media in 2021 .

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 128

Superman717
1d ago

Where exactly is Black America. Do you want equality or not. If you want equality, it would seem that you wouldn’t expect preferential treatment or special clubs or services for Blacks.

Reply(7)
26
William O'Donovan
1d ago

Black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, Black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, Black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, Black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black, black...

Reply(5)
7
PATRICK MICHAELE
20h ago

Here is your real headline, blacks keep bitching about whites, blacks keep commiting crimes, blacks keep threatening the saftey of our cities, blacks keep shooting people, blacks keep destroying statues, blacks continue our way of life, blacks, blacks keep attacking our elderly, I can keep going but my finger is tired.

Reply(2)
5
Related
New York Post

Why more young black Americans are calling themselves ‘conservative’

For the past two years, the mainstream media has given tons of coverage to the Black Lives Matter movement — and rightly so. More than 80 percent of black Americans, including me, support the movement, especially in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody. But the media is missing many nuances among African-Americans. For one, we don’t all vote alike.
SOCIETY
TIME

2020 Forced Americans to Confront the Reality of Racism. In 2021, Many Looked Away

On Nov. 24, in the hour after Judge Timothy Walmsley read out the series of mostly guilty verdicts that could send three white men to prison for murdering Ahmaud Arbery, there was a lot happening around the Glynn County, Ga., courthouse where the trial had taken place. So it’s perhaps unsurprising that a quiet but essential moment went largely unnoticed.
SOCIETY
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has the Highest Murder Rate in America

The number of murders in the United States rose by 30% last year to 21,570, according to the FBI. The Pew Research Center reports that the rate of increase was the largest since 1905, though even after a careful examination of the figures, Pew could offer no comprehensive explanation for the increase. The COVID-19 pandemic […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oklahoma State
stardem.com

Will Black people survive the racial reckoning?

Wow, the racial reckoning after George Floyd sure has gotten a lot of black people killed!. According to the FBI, amid the extravaganza of violence following Floyd’s death in 2020, an additional 2,400 black males and 405 black females were killed, compared to 2019. The post-Floyd murder surge of 2020 is, by far, the largest year-to-year increase in homicide in U.S. history.
SOCIETY
Morganton News Herald

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Dec. 15

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged to do “whatever it takes, as long as it takes” to help Kentucky and other states after a series of deadly tornadoes that he said left a trail of unimaginable devastation. “You will recover and rebuild,” he said.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Monthly

Why Americans Don’t Know Enough About Black History

In marking the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre last summer, The Oklahoman reported that many people had never even heard of it. Of course, it’s shameful that so many of our fellow citizens are unaware of “one of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history.” But it is not terribly surprising.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Elijah Mcclain
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Americans#Black People#Police Brutality#Racial Injustice#Racism#Black America#First Black#South Asian#Howard University#Hbcu#Getty Images#Congress#Massacre
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
Upworthy

Satanic Temple installs occult figure in ‘nativity scene’ at Illinois Capitol; Christians are mad

The people visiting the Illinois state Capitol Rotunda were left surprised and shocked after seeing the satanic figure Baphomet depicted as a baby in what looked like a 'Baby in the manger' installation. Installed by the Satanic Temple, the satanic figure Baphomet has been set up to celebrate the holiday Sol Invictus, reported the State Journal-Register. The display has been slammed by Christian groups and local Christian leaders. Bishop Thomas Paprocki said the Satanic Temple’s displays “should have no place in this Capitol or any other place." Paprocki accused the Satanic Temple of mocking Christians. “Mocking the millions of Christians in the state of Illinois and billions around the world by depicting the baby Jesus this Christmas with the ‘satanic deity’ Baphomet is the very definition of evil and causing division, but that is to be expected from an organization that is in existence to troll people of faith,” said Andrew Hansen, a spokesperson for the diocese.
ILLINOIS STATE
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
861K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy