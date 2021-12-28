Abortion, drunken driving, animal welfare laws take effect

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Dec. 16. Tiziana Dearing is our host. One of the ballot questions that Massachusetts voters weighed in on in 2016 is about to come home to roost. The ballot question, which voters passed, specified the amount of space per hen in chicken enclosures. The goal was to make the entire process more humane. But now, five years later, the situation has changed. Animal rights activists and farm owners have reached a compromise that would allow farms to maximize space and efficiency, while still addressing the concerns over animal treatment. And yet, without action from the state Legislature, the state will still be bound by the original ballot question, which means the price of eggs could skyrocket come January. We check in with Bill Bell, general manager of the New England Brown Egg Council, and John Pregantis, owner and chef at Party Favors, a bakery and party supply store in Brookline.

