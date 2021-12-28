The Rangers should postpone Henrik Lundqvist Night to properly honor a legend

Anthony J. Causi

An NHL/NHLPA board of infectious disease experts is making the decisions on postponing games around the league, but the Rangers are going to have to make one of the toughest calls on their own when it comes to the Henrik Lundqvist Night scheduled for Jan. 28 against the Wild.

Because in this time of global uncertainty, can the Rangers go ahead with the plan to fete The King as scheduled if his parents, family and friends are unable to make the trip to New York from Sweden? Is it appropriate to hold these festivities if it becomes a hardship for Lundqvist’s guests to attend?

Should the organization go full steam ahead if the ceremony needs to be pared down to conform with COVID-related protocols? Is that fair to Lundqvist?