These TV Episodes & Movies Are All About Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa is a Black American holiday that rarely gets the spotlight in the media, getting referenced several times in shows from Futurama to Arthur. Despite the lack of portrayal, there are some TV episodes and a movie that gives Kwanzaa much love and attention.

Rugrats ("A Rugrats Kwanzaa")

Susie Carmichael, one of the only Black characters in the iconic cartoon show, learns about the holiday with the kids in this episode. When the special was first released in 2001, critics praised the episode for how approached the holiday. Cree Summers , who voiced Susie in the episode, also won an NAACP Image Award for her role in "A Rugrats Kwanzaa."

You can watch the episode on Paramount+. It's the 13th episode of season seven.

The Proud Family ("Seven Days Of Kwanzaa")

When Oscar invites another family over for Christmas, the visitors teach them about Kwanzaa and the true meaning of the holiday. Get ready for laughs and to learn a little something. Vivica A. Fox , Samuel L. Jackson , and Raven-Symoné have guest roles in the episode.

The Proud Family is streaming on Disney+. The Kwanzaa special is the 11th episode of season one.

Everybody Hates Chris ("Everybody Hates Kwanzaa")

Chris' dad Julius, played by Terry Crews , thinks that Christmas is too expensive. So, he convinces the family to celebrate Kwanzaa. Meanwhile, Chris looks to help somebody as part of a school assignment.

The TV series is streaming on Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and other television services. It's the 10th episode of season three.

The Black Candle (2008)

This 2008 documentary features a star-studded cast, including the legendary Maya Angelou as the narrator. The Black Candle focuses on the resiliency of Black culture and community through Kwanzaa. It also explores the holiday's origins and its place in the Black diaspora. While the movie has faced some criticism over the years, it can ignite discussion around the holiday's portrayal in fictional and nonfictional media.

You can watch The Black Candle on Amazon Prime.

