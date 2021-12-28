Neible's Landing wants ARP funds for septic project

The American Rescue Plan COVID-19 federal funds limit projects to infrastructure. Most townships are having trouble finding projects that qualify.

Some residents of Neible’s Landing on the north end of Craig Lake asked Girard Township for help in setting up a master septic system for its homes.

“We're a community of 34 houses back there. But we're looking at a community septic system," said Terry Reen.

Most homeowners want to take all the home's septic and put it into a central system in a cornfield north of the subdivision.

“The farmers agreed to sell us whatever acreage we need. We'll put our tanks up there, away from the lake," Reen said.

Typically, around 10% of the septic tanks in the state fail, especially around lakes with water levels near the same height as the septic fields.

“The farther we get away from the lake, the better off we're all going to be. Every house will have its own grinder pumps,” Reen said.

These would replace the septic fields and the sewage would be pumped to the higher location to a master tank and field.

Reen expects Girard Township to use the ARP funds to pay for the project engineering, the boring lines from the homes to the master tank and field. Individual hookups would be each homeowner's responsibility. About half of the homeowners are backing the project.

The group has set up an association to own and manage the project. They have a consulting engineer who could begin the work after the first of the year. The group has talked to the county public works department, the local health agency, and the Department of Environmental, Great Lakes, and Energy concerning the operation and permitting.

“Usually, it's a pretty feasible program,” Reen said. The engineer would have the final plans.

The homeowners are not asking for all the money for the work. Reen said the cost could be took on taxes and spread out over 20 years. He is hoping the township will contribute to the upfront costs.

For homeowners, the master system is a good bet. Replacing a current lakefront septic system if it fails costs around $10,000.

“And it would cut down on the lake pollution. That’s one of our goals,” Reen said.

Like most others in Branch County, Girard Township has not yet decided how to spend its ARP funds.