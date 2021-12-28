ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Motorola is making a new version of its iconic Razr foldable phone

By Adam Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5hZh_0dXPcCl400

Motorola is launching a new version of its iconic Razr smartphone.

The Lenovo-owned company has released two versions of the folding device already: one in 2019, and a more modern version in 2020.

Lenovo executive Chen Jin revealed Motorola’s intentions by posting on Weibo , with the post suggesting that the device will have a better processor, an improved interface, and a new appearance.

Translations of the post also suggest that the device could be released in China first, which would see it compete with Huawei’s upcoming foldable, the P50 Pocket. That device will cost over $1,000.

Foldable devices are likely to be the future of Android devices; Samsung has released three generations of its Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold phones and is currently the leader in the market. Google is also expected to release a foldable device soon, codenamed “Passport”, but details about that upcoming phone are scarce.

Foldable devices also need to have a real use case. Neither of Samsung’s devices give a good enough reason to use ahead of conventional phones due to the difficulty in making apps conform to the form factor. Since users do not yet know what they want foldable phones to do, it is up to manufacturers to make that case.

The smartphone market is expected to grow to 1.35 billion shipments next year, according to IDC , but has been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The semiconductor shortage seems to affect all brands in the ecosystems. Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi have all been affected and we are lowering our forecasts. But Apple seems to be the most resilient and least affected by the AP shortage situation,” Tom Kang, research director at Counterpoint Research, said .

Comments / 0

Related
Roxana Anton

Having These Old Mobile Phones Could Get You a Fortune

The nostalgics out there, who have preserved with care their old cell phones over the years, even for practical issues (better a functional old device, rather than a too-complicated-to-use new one) might hold now a true treasure in their hands, says LaPress.it.
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
SamMobile

Forget the Galaxy S22, I’m excited about a different Samsung phone

This year, the Galaxy S21 Ultra took the crown of the best overall flagship on the market. Despite coming out months after the Galaxy S21 Ultra, devices like the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Pixel 6 Pro failed to be as good of an all-rounder as Samsung’s top dog. But perhaps a more interesting Galaxy phone than the S21 Ultra in 2021 was the Galaxy A52, Samsung’s star player in its mid-range lineup.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Smith
9to5Google

Samsung will update these devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S21 FE: Every difference we expect

Samsung announced the Galaxy S21 lineup nearly a year ago, which means it's likely almost time to see what's next. Samsung typically announces its main Galaxy S devices in the early part of the year, and we're also expecting to see another new Galaxy phone in early 2022: the Galaxy S21 FE.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorola Razr#Motorola One#Android#Smart Phone#Ios#The P50 Pocket#Idc#Oppo#Ap#Counterpoint Research
gizmochina.com

This Samsung phone can both fold and roll: Design Patent

Samsung is the leading foldable smartphone brand. The company will continue to enjoy this status for the time being. To keep up with the competition, the firm needs to innovate. Hence, like any other company, it is also known for patenting various phone designs and technology every now and then. One such patent has now emerged showcasing both foldable and rollable form factors in a single device.
CELL PHONES
mactrast.com

Report: iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max to Boast Hole-Punch Displays to Be Supplied By LG and Samsung

2022’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro max will boast hole-punched LTPO OLED display panels supplied by Samsung and LG, says Korean site The Elec. Constant rumors this year have claimed the 2022 iPhone won’t have a notch, beginning back in March, when Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will adopt a hole-punch design, which is similar to the one used by numerous Android handsets.
CELL PHONES
Neowin

Amazon is selling the Motorola Razr with a massive $608 discount

If you’re in the market for a smartphone, be sure to consider Motorola’s second-generation Razr 5G. Motorola is offering a discount on the device through its Amazon store so that you pick the device up for just $791.24; that’s down $608.75 from the RRP of $1399.99. As you’d imagine with such a hefty price tag, this flip smartphone includes great hardware including 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
Country
China
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Android Devices
ZDNet

Best phone 2022: The top 10 smartphones available

Today's smartphones provide incredible mobile computing experiences to help you get work done away from the office, in the field, and wherever your remote location may be. Certainly, people have different mobile needs, but every smartphone on this list is more than capable of providing all the essential functions that most users could ever want in a mobile device.
CELL PHONES
newschain

Foldable phones and smart glasses: 2021 in gadgets

2021 was another year for new gadget launches, with flagship smartphones touting ever more professional-level cameras and foldable screens moving into the mainstream. But beyond that, there were also a number of announcements that should shape the industry and how people communicate and are entertained for years to come. Here...
ELECTRONICS
itechpost.com

Samsung Leak Reveals Tri-Fold Phone: Specs, Screen Size, How Does It Work

A new Samsung leak unveiled a tri-fold phone that can be transformed into a tablet-sized device when unfolded. Surprisingly, the Samsung tri-fold phone also speculates to include a camera under its flexible screen. Samsung Leak Unveils Tri-fold Phone. Samsung has perfected the art of manufacturing folding smartphones with devices like...
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

New year, new phone! Top 5 smartphones to launch in 2022

Despite the onslaught of Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns, smartphone business scaled new heights globally in 2021. With new launches lined up, the smartphone industry is expected to keep up the momentum despite chip shortage and supply chain constraints. Smartphone makers such as Apple,. , OnePlus,. Samsung. and more are now...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gets listed on Walmart, US pricing tipped

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone at the CES 2022 event next month. The company sent out invites for its “Together for Tomorrow” earlier this month, and if the rumors are to be believed, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S21 FE on January 3. Almost everything about the device has leaked, but the pricing.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The Motorola Razr is making a comeback, Lenovo exec confirms

Even though it was among the first smartphone brands to launch a phone with a clamshell-style foldable display, Motorola has fallen behind its peers in the race to foldable glory. The company chose not to launch a successor to the Motorola Razr 5G, which was the last foldable phone it released, in September 2020. Reports, however, indicate that a rejuvenated Motorola may finally make a comeback to the world of foldable phones with its third-generation Razr.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Mediatek's Dimensity 9000 chipset will power the OPPO Find X4

We are expecting great things from MediaTek in 2022. The company has unveiled several great products back in November during the MediaTek Summit, where we saw the announcement of the Dimensity 900 chipset. This new processor became the first 4nm flagship processor, and it has recently been confirmed that it will power the upcoming OPPO Find X4 and more upcoming flagship devices.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

The Independent

405K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy