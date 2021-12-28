COVID test site opening at Lake County Fairgrounds for 1 day only

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A free COVID-19 pop-up testing event will take place for one day at the Lake County Fairgrounds .

People are asked to register in advance .

The site will open at 1301 Mentor Ave. in Painesville on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m.

It will run until 3 p.m. or while supplies last.

Rapid antigen testing will be conducted in a drive-thru setting, and participants will receive results in approximately 15 minutes.

People are asked to enter the fairgrounds via the Mentor Ave. entrance.

This testing event is a collaboration between Azimuth Medical, SCT Medical Clinic, the Lake County Fairgrounds, and Lake County General Health District.

