ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

New COVID rules restrict access for players, media at College Football Playoff

By Dukes Bell, Chris Thomas
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YyUs7_0dXPc8JP00

AJC Dawgs reporter Chip Towers stopped by Dukes & Bell Monday from Miami to discuss the state of the team and the College Football Playoff as Championship Week begins.

He discussed the media access being restricted due to COVID-19 concerns.

“That kind of stuff (media restriction) never surprises me," Towers said.
"You kind of saw it coming a couple of days ago, but apparently the CFP Committee gave the respective teams (an out). Normally at these bowl games, these media appearances are required. It’s kind of the cost of doing business.”

He adds that because of these concerns, the fans are affected and might not know it.

“What we do is for them, (the fans) but it’s about winning," Towers said.
"It’s about being sure that Michigan does not hear anything and vise-versa. And that’s not different than how things are in Athens.

Listen to your favorite game-day hits on Audacy's Tailgate Rock station , and buy everything you’ll need for a killer pregame party here

Comments / 0

Related
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals 2 Alabama Players Are Game-Time Decisions

On Friday afternoon, Alabama will take on Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl. The winner of this College Football Playoff matchup will advance to the national championship game. Earlier this Thursday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had an update on his roster heading into the Playoff. He announced that cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and wide receiver JoJo Earle will be game-time decisions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Bowl Games#Covid#American Football#Ajc Dawgs#Dukes Bell#The Cfp Committee
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
NFL
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirk Herbstreit discusses if Michigan can repeat Alabama's performance against Dawgs defense

Georgia is headed to Miami to play in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at Capital One Orange Bowl where they'll take on No. 2 Michigan on Dec. 31, 2021. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and ESPN will broadcast the game. On Monday, Herbstreit was asked a number of questions during a conference call with reporters, including about whether or not Michigan can do what Alabama did to Georgia in the SEC Championship game.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama: 3 advantages the Crimson Tide have over Cincinnati

It’s difficult to narrow down Alabama’s distinct advantages over Cincinnati in their Cotton Bowl Playoff semifinal. Let’s try. There’s obviously the overriding advantage that comes with being the most dominant program in recent history and perhaps the best program of all time. One could point to a rabid fan base, a strong group of boosters that fund facilities or any number of reasons why Alabama is largely considered the better program. However, let’s not sell the Bearcats short.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reacts To Ridiculous Alabama Narrative

No. 1 Alabama will enter this Friday’s College Football semifinal as almost two-touchdown favorites over No. 4 Cincinnati. However, one of the Crimson Tide’s best players doesn’t think his team is being treated as such. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson said in his media session earlier this week...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Alabama Fans Loving Wednesday Night Quote From Nick Saban

Alabama is one of the four teams preparing to compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff, beginning this Friday. In the context of this year, that also means the Crimson Tide are trying to avoid a late-season, COVID-19 outbreak. 2021 CFP teams that are unable to field...
ALABAMA STATE
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Nolan Ziegler

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Michigan linebacker Nolan Ziegler. Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich. 2021 Stats - Offense: 67 catches, 1,343 yards (20.0) 25 touchdowns. IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect) Upside Grade: 4.5. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Virginia tech. Recruited By: Clark Lea, Marcus Freeman. RECRUITING...
NOTRE DAME, IN
FanBuzz

Nick Saban’s Dad’s Early Death Inspired Him to be Great

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is known by many names across the college football world. Coach, the Sabanator, Darth Vader and GOAT are a few. In his hometown of Monongah, West Virginia, Saban is referred to as “Brother.”. The origins of the nickname can be traced back to a...
FOOTBALL
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy