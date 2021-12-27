New COVID rules restrict access for players, media at College Football Playoff

AJC Dawgs reporter Chip Towers stopped by Dukes & Bell Monday from Miami to discuss the state of the team and the College Football Playoff as Championship Week begins.

He discussed the media access being restricted due to COVID-19 concerns.

“That kind of stuff (media restriction) never surprises me," Towers said.

"You kind of saw it coming a couple of days ago, but apparently the CFP Committee gave the respective teams (an out). Normally at these bowl games, these media appearances are required. It’s kind of the cost of doing business.”

He adds that because of these concerns, the fans are affected and might not know it.

“What we do is for them, (the fans) but it’s about winning," Towers said.

"It’s about being sure that Michigan does not hear anything and vise-versa. And that’s not different than how things are in Athens.

Listen to your favorite game-day hits on Audacy's Tailgate Rock station , and buy everything you’ll need for a killer pregame party here