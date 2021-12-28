ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Postponements mount as Covid disrupts midweek football action

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oR3uX_0dXPc5fE00

The number of matches postponed on Wednesday due to Covid-19 has risen to 15 with the Yorkshire derby between Sheffield United and Hull among those to fall victim.

Fifteen games remain on, with two of them in the Premier League.

Leaders Manchester City are due to visit Brentford, while third-placed Chelsea are at home to Brighton.

Sheffield United’s home game with Hull joined the Sky Bet Championship fixtures between Birmingham and Peterborough, Reading and Fulham and Swansea and Luton to be postponed.

Hull, whose Boxing Day clash against Blackburn was postponed just over two hours before kick-off, said in a statement: “Our match at Sheffield United on Wednesday 29th December has been postponed due to the Tigers having an insufficient number of players available to fulfil the fixture.

“The club has worked hard to ensure it has been able to play the game.

“However, taking into account the injuries and positive Covid-19 cases in the squad, we do not have the required numbers for the match to take place.”

League One had seen postponements at Burton Charlton and Wigan, whose opponents Fleetwood have also had their trip to Sunderland on January 2 called off.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Fleetwood Town’s Sky Bet League One fixtures against Wigan Athletic and Sunderland on Wednesday 29 December and Sunday 2 January respectively have been postponed.

“The club has worked hard to ensure that it has been able to fulfil the fixture, however, taking into account the number of injuries and positive Covid-19 cases within the squad, the club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.

“Re-arranged dates will be confirmed for both fixtures in due course.”

League Two has been hit particularly hard with only three of the planned 11 fixtures remaining.

Tranmere’s visit to Hartlepool was postponed on Tuesday, with Rovers unable to fulfil the fixture, and the Sutton-Colchester clash quickly followed suit.

“The club has worked hard to ensure that it has been able to fulfil all fixtures,” read a Tranmere statement.

“However, taking into account the injuries and positive Covid-19 cases with the squad, the club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.

“In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement.

“In addition it will assist affected clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained.”

Colchester have also been hit by Covid-19 and the club said in a statement: “Like the Orient fixture on Boxing Day, everything possible was done to ensure that the fixture could take place but injuries and positive Covid-19 cases within the U’s squad meant there isn’t the sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man City extinguish Leicester fightback to go six points clear with thrilling Premier League victory

That Manchester City spent the final few minutes searching for a sixth goal to secure the three points – and eventually found it – just about sums this game up. This 6-3 victory was the highest-scoring Boxing Day game in the English top flight for 30 years and, hence, the most gluttonous of the Premier League era. A depleted Leicester City were first obliterated, then revived themselves, only to be obliterated all over again.You wonder whether, as with the infamous high-scoring Boxing Day of 1963, this scoreline will be shared around social media in another 58 years’ time, with everyone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Danny Welbeck punishes Chelsea with stoppage-time header to earn Brighton deserved point

No sooner had they got their title push going again, Chelsea have been stopped in their tracks. A Danny Welbeck header turned a necessary three points into a meagre one in the 91st minute in what was aa deserved a 1-1 as they come from Brighton and Hove Albion's perspective. Romelu Lukaku had given Chelsea a lead they held for 63 minutes, albeit with not much conviction. But having made it through normal time, and just as thoughts turned to events further west where Manchester City were holding on to a 1-0 lead of their own against Brentford in an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Follow live reaction after Liverpool dropped three points in the Premier League title race as a depleted Leicester side held on to secure a 1-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.Mohamed Salah saw a first-half penalty saved by Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, with the Premier League’s top scorer hitting the top of the bar with the rebound. Schmeichel denied Salah for a second time with a stunning stop from the angle, as Liverpool went into the break frustrated.Sadio Mane missed a further chance after half time when he was played through on goal by Diogo Jota, before Leicester punished Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Clubs#Covid#Fulham#The Premier League#Tigers#Info#Blackburn#Wigan Athletic#Sunderland
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today?

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton will want to build on momentum in the Premier League in their match against Tottenham on Tuesday.The club defeated West Ham 3-2 on Sunday in a match where the team were hailed as “unbelievable” by their manager.“We have to entertain the whole world on Boxing Day and I think the Premier League did that today, we saw a lot of goals today,” he said after that match.“It was a very good start from our side. We were unbelievable. We were so dominant and then scored a fantastic goal. It was very calm in this ground - but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte not willing to compromise Tottenham’s identity by heavily rotating

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is reluctant to rotate his side too heavily for a second game in 48 hours in order to keep their identity.Spurs head to Southampton on Tuesday two days after beating Crystal Palace 3-0 on Boxing Day.That win against Palace made it six Premier League games unbeaten under the Italian, whose ideas are beginning to take shape in north London as his side are now within striking distance of the top four.Conte is likely to make some changes at St Mary’s but they will not be wholesale.He said: “It is not easy for us, for every team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Newcastle the latest Premier League match postponed due to Covid and injuries

Everton’s home fixture against Newcastle United on Thursday night has been postponed, the Premier League have confirmed.The Toffees have now had three successive games called off, as Covid - and in this case injuries - continue to hamper the fixture list around the country.A statement from the Premier League detailed that the visitors had applied to have the game postponed “as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match... due to COVID-19 cases and injuries.”Newcastle were in action against Manchester United on Monday 27 December and, while they secured a 1-1 draw, saw Allan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Chelsea vs Brighton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea look to cement their title credentials heading into the new year with the visit of Brighton to Stamford Bridge.The Blues edged past Aston Villa thanks to Romelu Lukaku’s second-half impact on Boxing Day.LIVE: Chelsea vs Brighton - Latest updates While the Seagulls have also picked up some form, easing past Brentford thanks to goals from Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay.Thomas Tuchel may have an eye on the match with Liverpool on Sunday, but three points here will be critical to ensure the gap to Manchester City doesn’t become insurmountable heading into 2022. Here’s all you need to know ahead...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick claims scrapping Premier League festive fixtures would be like ‘abolishing the Queen’

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick says scrapping the Premier League’s festive matches would be like “abolishing the Queen”.There has been some criticism of the busy schedule over the Christmas period with injuries and Covid cases making team selection difficult for clubs. England’s top-flight has long been the only European league to continue through the winter without a break.Rangnick told MUTV: “I’ve watched Premier League football for the last 40 years, so when it was also the First Division, and I know what kind of tradition it is to play football over Christmas and on Boxing Day, the 27th, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble

Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to an ominous eight points as title rivals Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton. Phil Foden's first-half goal was enough to give Pep Guardiola's champions a 10th consecutive league win as they took full advantage of injury-hit Chelsea's slip-up at Stamford Bridge. The defending champions now have 50 points after 20 matches, putting them eight clear of second-placed Chelsea. Liverpool, who lost to Leicester on Tuesday, are a further point behind. The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged English football's fixture list, leaving some clubs needing to play catch-up, but 2021 will end with City out on their own.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Brentford vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City will look to extend their lead at the top of the table and add to their winning run when they face Brentford in the Premier League tonight. The Premier League leaders defeated Leicester 6-3 in a Boxing Day thriller last time out and victory at the Brentford Community Stadium would make it 10 wins a row for Pep Guardiola’s side. Brentford have won their past two home matches in the Premier League - following victories over Everton and Watford - but were defeated by Brighton last time out. Thomas Frank’s side, who saw two matches postponed this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s honeymoon period over as scale of Manchester United job emerges

Four weeks in Manchester in December. Two narrow wins, two unconvincing draws and one big outbreak of Covid-19. Some honeymoon, isn’t it? And worse still for Ralf Rangnick, after only just avoiding defeat to a Newcastle United side that deserved only their second Premier League win of the season, that honeymoon is most certainly over now.Ragnick appeared to recognise as much from his vantage point in St James’ Park’s away dugout, a few yards in front of the press box, where he and technical director-cum-assistant coach Darren Fletcher took turns to register their displeasure with what United were producing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace sweep past Norwich for comfortable victory

First-half goals from Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp helped Crystal Palace secure a 3-0 win over Norwich City despite the continued absence of boss Patrick Vieira.Eagles manager Vieira tested positive for Covid-19 last week and was one of several missing for the hosts, including Conor Gallagher and Wilfried Zaha but they were still too strong for the Canaries.It was another painful defeat for the visitors, a fifth in a row, and means Dean Smith’s side end the year at the bottom of the Premier League with the signs suggesting that is where they will remain.Both teams named two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Moyes full of praise for goalscorer Mark Noble after West Ham beat Watford

David Moyes praised goalscorer Mark Noble’s performance after West Ham returned to winning ways with a dominant 4-1 victory over a depleted Watford at Vicarage Road.Despite having only one full training session in two weeks, Claudio Ranieri’s men started on the front foot, with Emmanuel Dennis giving the home side the lead in only the fourth minute.However, West Ham’s match fitness and sharpness was evident as they struck twice in two minutes to take the lead, with Tomas Soucek and Said Benrahma scoring in quick succession.Noble then scored his first Premier League goal since January 2020 when he sent Hornets...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton waiting on fitness of key man Leandro Trossard ahead of Chelsea trip

Brighton must wait to discover if influential forward Leandro Trossard will be fit for their Premier League trip to Chelsea.The Belgium international set Albion on course for the 2-0 Boxing Day win over Brentford with a delightful volley before being withdrawn at the break due to a hamstring issue.Seagulls head coach Graham Potter described the substitution as precautionary but is unsure whether key man Trossard will be available for Wednesday’s visit to Stamford Bridge.“He just had a tightness in his hamstring,” Potter said of the 27-year-old.“It (his availability for Chelsea) will depend on the recovery. He’s not been feeling the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford vs West Ham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

West Ham will look to bounce back in their Premier League fixture against Watford on Tuesday.Watford have had a few of their matches postponed recently due to Covid-related disruptions, meaning they last took to the pitch on 10 December.Meanwhile, West Ham’s Boxing Day loss against Southampton saw Tottenham leapfrog them in the table, and coach David Moyes admits that his team made some mistakes in the clash.He told the West Ham website: “It was rubbish, rubbish from the start – not from start to finish because we were better in the second half, but we were flat in the opening...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

405K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy