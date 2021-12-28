ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India clears two more vaccines - Covovax and Corbevax - and anti-viral drug Molnupiravir

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
 1 day ago

India on Tuesday cleared two more Covid-19 v accines and an anti-viral pill for emergency use amid fears of a rapid spike in cases related to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

India’s first homegrown RBD protein sub-unit vaccine Corbevax, made by Hyderabad-based firm Biological E, and Serum Institute of India’s version of Novavax’s shot Covovax have been approved by the drug regulator.

So far, six other Covid-19 vaccines — Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Serum Institute’s Covishield, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, Russia’s Sputnik V, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen — have received authorisation in India.

Merck’s anti-viral drug Molnupiravir will be manufactured by 13 companies in the country for restricted use under emergency situation for treatment of adult patients, federal health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

India’s approval for the anti-viral pill comes a few days after the United States approved the drug for certain high-risk adult patients. The pill has shown to reduce hospitalisations and deaths by around 30 per cent in clinical trials. The United Kingdom had granted conditional authorisation to the pill in November.

“All these approvals will further strengthen the global fight against the pandemic,” Mr Mandaviya said in a tweet. “Our pharma industries are assets for the entire world.”

Last week, prime minister Narendra Modi announced that India would administer booster shots against Covid to frontline workers and citizens over the age of 60 with co-morbidities from 10 January. He added that teenagers aged between 15 and 18 would start receiving Covid-19 vaccinations from 3 January, asserting that vaccinating children would facilitate their return to schools.

So far, the second populous country in the world has reported 653 Covid cases of the Omicron variant in 21 states and Union Territories, the health ministry said. On Tuesday, the country reported 6,358 cases of coronavirus infections, taking its total tally of infections to 3,499,691. As many as 480,290 have died of the infection so far.

At least 90 per cent of India’s adult population has received one dose of the Covid vaccine, while 62 per cent have taken the second jab.

The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
CBS News

Real-world data suggest 2 doses of Pfizer vaccine 70% effective at preventing hospitalization with Omicron variant

South African researchers released encouraging data on Tuesday based on real-world COVID-19 infections in the country during the current, fourth wave of coronavirus infections, driven almost entirely by the new Omicron variant. The preliminary analysis of data gathered by the insurer Discovery, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, shows the standard two-dose regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine has been about 70% effective at preventing hospitalization over the last three weeks, as Omicron has swept across the country.
Narendra Modi
The Independent

Pfizer antiviral pills for Covid may be risky when taken with other medications, experts warn

Pfizer’s new antiviral pills against Covid-19 may not be safe for everyone, experts have cautioned, adding that the new drug could be life-threatening when taken with other medications.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorised Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, for emergency use in those with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill, including older people and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes.Paxlovid’s treatment is a combination of two pills — the antiviral nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir — taken over five days, which Pfizer said showed near...
Mic

The CDC has put the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in last place

If you are one of the 16 million Americans who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you might want to sit down for this one (preferably at a CVS while you’re waiting to get a booster). According to a recent, very preliminary study, the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine — along with Sinopharm, and Sputnik V (China’s and Russia’s COVID vaccines, respectively) appear to offer very little protection against the Omicron variant.
scitechdaily.com

Single Dose of China’s Ad5-nCoV COVID-19 Vaccine Is Safe and Effective in Phase 3 Trial

The Ad5-nCoV vaccine, developed in China, is 57.5% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 infection and 91.7% effective against severe COVID-19 beginning 28 days post-vaccination, according to a phase 3 randomized control trial analysis. No vaccine-related serious adverse events were reported, and most adverse events, including injection-site pain, headache, drowsiness, and generalized...
MSF USA

MSF responds to FDA approval of COVID-19 drug molnupiravir

MSF responds to FDA approval of first oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment. Although Merck has already signed deals with several manufacturers in India, and also recently announced a voluntary license agreement with the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), these deals don't do enough to ensure that affordable versions of this medicine will be available for everyone who needs it, everywhere. These deals exclude people in some middle-income countries, such as Brazil, China, and Turkey. Restricting the breadth of generic manufacturing and supply of this medicine will significantly limit global access to the world’s first oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19, said the international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).
IFLScience

Anti-COVID Oral Treatment Approved By The FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Paxlovid, an oral COVID-19 treatment showing great promise in trials. This will make it the first oral treatment for COVID-19 to be approved in the United States. The final analysis from the trial showed...
WSOC Charlotte

Live updates: Japan approves use of Merck's COVID-19 pill

TOKYO — Japan has approved the COVID-19 pill developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. for use beginning next week, the Japanese health minister said Friday. Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto told reporters that a ministry drug panel authorized Merck’s molnupiravir under a fast-track process and the drug will be shipped to hospitals and pharmacies beginning next week.
albuquerqueexpress.com

WHO approves emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine Covovax

Geneva [Switzerland], December 17 (ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) said it had approved the Covovax coronavirus vaccine, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India under license from US company Novavax, for emergency use. "Today, the World Health Organization issued and emergency use listing (EUL) for NVX-CoV2373, expanding...
albuquerqueexpress.com

SEC recommends emergency use authorization of Covovax, Corbevax vaccines for those above 18 years

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): After reviewing all applications and data, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC), a body under India's drug regulator, has recommended granting the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax and Corbevax vaccine that is manufactured by Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Biological E, for those above 18 years of age, official sources told ANI.
CNBC

Israel tests 4th Covid vaccine dose, awaits ministry green light

The Sheba Medical Centre study in Ramat Gan outside Tel Aviv "will zero in on efficacy of the vaccine in producing antibodies, and safety, in order to ascertain if a fourth vaccine is needed in general," a spokesman said. The 150 subjects are all medical staff. A Health Ministry expert...
The Independent

Mexico approves use of Cuba's Abdala coronavirus vaccine

Mexico’s health safety council announced Wednesday that it has approved the use of Cuba’s three-dose Abdala coronavirus vaccine. The council said it had sufficient evidence the vaccine is safe and effective. The approval for emergency use does not necessarily mean the Mexican government, which is currently the country’s only purchaser of vaccines, will acquire or administer Abdala in Mexico Mexico has approved 10 vaccines for use, but has made little use of some, like China’s Sinopharm. Cuba has approved Abdala for use domestically and begun commercial exports of the three-dose vaccine to Vietnam and Venezuela. Read More Nevada casinos go record 9 months with $1B in house winningsLive updates: 'South Korea extending travel restrictionsPresidential referendum in Mexico becomes political football
The Independent

The Independent

