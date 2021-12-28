Pet Of The Week — ‘Aaron’

There's nothing more rewarding than giving to those who could really use it and this includes senior citizens who may be alone in our community. To cheer lonely, perhaps homebound seniors during this difficult time, "Shoeboxes for Seniors, Otsego County, NY" organizer Lisa Costello-Nunez has been very busy collecting brightly decorated shoeboxes filled with new gift items that senior citizens in our county would enjoy this holiday season. The reward for those participating, myself included, is the great feeling of giving to those who truly appreciate being considered since our seniors can be forgotten sometimes.

OTSEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO