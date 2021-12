DENVER — When Joe Maldonado looks at pictures of his brother and his brother's wife, he sees pain. "I see happiness and a bond that was torn apart," Joe said. Jimmy Maldonado was shot Monday night at Sol Tribe Tattoo and Piercing Shop on South Broadway in Denver. Jimmy's wife, Alyssa Gunn Maldonado, died along with their best friend, Alicia Cardenas. They were the first victims in what turned into a killing spree leaving five people dead.

