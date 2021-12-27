ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Agencies report increase in deadly crashes, road rage | Morning in America

Myhighplains.com
 3 days ago

Drivers are getting more enraged behind the wheel more...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

1 dead in single-vehicle crash Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on 169 highway Friday morning. According to reports, the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. when a silver Dodge Caliber was traveling north on US 169 Highway when the driver took the exit for Shoal Creek Parkway but lost control, struck the guardrail, […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Daily News

Man shot dead in Bronx road rage clash

A 45-year-old man was shot dead in a road rage confrontation in the Bronx early Wednesday, police said. Aracellio Pellot was sitting in the back of a black Nissan Murano when someone inside a white SUV behind him on E. 162nd St. near Melrose Ave. opened fire, blowing out the Nissan’s back windshield about 5:40 a.m., cops said. Pellot was struck in the back of the head. The Nissan’s terrified ...
BRONX, NY
KATU.com

Authorities report multiple crashes as drivers face icy road conditions

Drivers faced slick and icy conditions on the roads this weekend as much of western Oregon remains under a Winter Storm Warning. Snow fell overnight in the Willamette Valley and on the coast, as temperatures hovered in the low 30s. Local authorities were quick to caution people to stay off...
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Rage#Trib#Https#Morning In America
easttexasradio.com

Mt Pleasant Man Dies In Apparent Road Rage Crash

A 30-year-old Mt. Pleasant man died in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday afternoon at about 3:00 on Highway 271 north of Gilmer. State Troopers say the Richard C. Haley, II, was northbound behind a Kia that suddenly slammed on its brakes in what witnesses said appeared to be a case of road rage, forcing the Tahoe to run off the road, roll, and overturn. It ejected Haley. They pronounced him at the scene and hospitalized a passenger. The driver of the Kia continued north toward Pittsburg, and officials have not located him.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Accident Fatality Reported in Recent Crash on Calvine Road

A tragic accident fatality was reported in Sacramento following a three-vehicle crash that occurred on December 11. A minor, age eight, was reported as having died as a result of an accident at the Calvine Road intersection with Power Inn Road, which resulted in multiple critical injuries. The minor’s mother and teenage brother also suffered critical trauma in the collision. The brother has since been released, and the mother is recovering slowly from her injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
wirx.com

State Police Talk Road Rage

One-in-five drivers on the road following the pandemic report more frustration while driving compared to before. The study by Zebra, an online insurance site, says distracted drivers are the number one cause of frustration, followed by lack of turn signal use, being tail-gated and getting cut off. Michigan State Police Lieutenant Mike Shaw spoke with Michigan News Network.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

STUDY: Road Rage is on the Rise

SAN ANGELO, TX – Studies from Traffic Departments across the nation have confirmed that road rage is on the rise. In a road rage survey study done by AAA, 57 million drivers reported switching lanes quickly or very close behind another car. In addition, 71 million drivers reported making rude gestures or honking at another driver. And 106 million drivers also admitted to driving more than 15 mph over the speed limit.
SAN ANGELO, TX
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wtae.com

Man dead after off-road utility vehicle crash in Fayette County

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 46-year-old man died after a crash involving an off-road utility vehicle. The crash happened Saturday in the area of Misty Lane in North Union Township. State police said James Donaldson, 46, of Lemont Furnace, lost control of the vehicle while he was operating...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy