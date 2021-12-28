ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Conor McGregor's Teammate Drops Major Hint Over UFC Star's Next Fight, It's Going To Be Huge

By Nasir Jabbar
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

​Conor McGregor's teammate has dropped a big hint over the UFC's star comeback fight and if it happens, it'll be HUGE. McGregor is eyeing a summer return as he recovers from his broken leg suffered in his defeat to Dustin Poirier in July. The 33-year-old is 'chomping at the...

www.sportbible.com

Comments / 6

George Presuto
5h ago

nah he should have to fight at least 2 -3 guys in that weight class then get a title shot. hes not the #1. so wait your turn

Reply
2
Related
bjpenndotcom

Katie Taylor doesn’t believe Conor McGregor gets the respect he deserves in Ireland

Katie Taylor doesn’t believe Conor McGregor gets the respect he deserves in Ireland and made her opinions known in a recent appearance on ‘The MMA Hour’:. “I messaged him after the Dustin Poirier fight, just to offer some words of encouragement really,” Taylor said (h/t MMAFighting). “He’s always been a fantastic support to me, but I think he’s just someone who’s actually transcended the sport. He’s like, for me, the Muhammad Ali of the UFC. He’s just a fantastic athlete. A great businessman as well. But what he’s done in the sport and the UFC has been absolutely incredible, and I don’t think he’s celebrated as much as he should be here in Ireland. I think he is an absolute global superstar and just a phenomenal athlete, and he’s always been a complete gentleman towards me.”
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Conor McGregor hailed by boxing champ as ‘Muhammad Ali of UFC’

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor has deep admiration towards everything Conor McGregor has done for the UFC and combat sports. Only few would argue that Conor McGregor is no special fighter, especially in the UFC. Even to this day, when some believe that he’s already past his prime, he’s still widely considered as a commodity in the sport.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Dana White
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Michael Chandler
fightsports.tv

Charles Oliveira Wants Conor McGregor Next

Charles Oliveira just successfully defended his title against Dustin Poirier for the first time, and he’s already responding to those who want to pick a fight with him next. Of those people is Conor McGregor, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight double champion. “May would be a wonderful date,”...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Dustin Poirier has lost his competitive fire: “If this switch clicks once, he will never go back. I think his switch clicked.”

Former UFC lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Dustin Poirier has lost his competitive fire. After Poirier’s loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, Khabib commented at a recent press conference:. “I think every person has resources. You know, I think when a man starts a new business, in the...
UFC
Popculture

Conor McGregor's Next Opponent Possibly Revealed

Conor McGregor could become the UFC Lightweight Champion soon. Mirror Fighting recently spoke to McGregor's long-time teammate Peter Queally, who predicted that McGregor will face Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title once he returns from injury. McGregor and Oliveira have been going at it on social media in recent weeks with McGregor promising he will return and become champion.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan reacts to Conor McGregor’s new 190lbs frame: “USADA’s gonna visit him very soon”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on the new physique of Conor McGregor. While he may be coming off the back of consecutive defeats to Dustin Poirier, there’s no denying that Conor McGregor is still in great shape as he continues to prepare for his UFC return. The plan appears to be for him to challenge Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title and while that may be a controversial move, it highlights just how much of a needle-mover the Irishman really is.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Notorious#Irish#Brazilian#Mirror
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen believes Charles Oliveira’s tendency to “get hit a lot” will prove costly against Justin Gaethje

Chael Sonnen believes Charles Oliveira’s tendency to get hit often could cost him in a fight against Justin Gaethje. While it would appear as if Charles Oliveira is leaning towards defending his UFC lightweight title against Conor McGregor, the idea of “Do Bronx” versus Justin Gaethje simply cannot be ruled out. There are plenty of factors in play that’ll help determine what’s next at 155 pounds, but the ball is firmly in Oliveira’s court right now.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Teddy Atlas lauds Conor McGregor for performance against Floyd Mayweather, suggests Kamaru Usman would not find the same success

Boxing legend Teddy Atlas has praised Conor McGregor’s boxing performance against Floyd Mayweather – but admitted he isn’t sure how Kamaru Usman would fare. The trend of stars from mixed martial arts heading into boxing has been around for a few years now with the first major example being when Conor McGregor crossed the threshold to battle Floyd Mayweather in 2017. While he came up on the losing end, many praised the Irishman for his performance on that night in Las Vegas.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

“She knows more about fighting,” Lauren Murphy jumps to Katie Taylor’s defense after she drew parallels between Conor McGregor and Muhammad Ali

The Irish professional boxer and undisputed women’s Lightweight champion, Katie Taylor recently admired the former UFC two-division UFC champion and one of the biggest draws in the promotion, Conor McGregor. McGregor is one of the biggest personalities in Ireland and Katie Taylor believes he should be celebrated even more...
UFC
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy