Fire has forced residents out of their apartments overnight in Sharpsburg.

Firefighters were called to 5th Street around 1:00 a.m. to a building with four apartments but no one was home at the time.

Meanwhile, smoke and flames were coming from the top of two homes last night in Hazelwood.

It was a three-alarm fire around 10 p.m. in the 5200 block of Lytle Street.

There were no injuries.