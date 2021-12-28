ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family sues oil company after Louisiana teen dies in tank explosion

BATON ROUGE, La. — Relatives of a 14-year-old girl who died when an oil storage tank exploded in February are suing the company that operated the tank. The...

Margie Stiles Hoob
1d ago

I feel for the family's loss but that was her fault for being where she had no right to be to start with and the parents should have been keeping up with her whereabouts better. The blame lies on them and not the oil company.

Jonathan Carnahan
1d ago

sad... yet there were signs all around the area to no climb on tanks .....neighbor said she heard 3 pops.....1 brother shooting the tank2 tank exploding3 tank hitting the ground....but that's what those who heard it said happen ....no telling what the investigation proved.....parents knew the dangers but let the kids hang out over there

Donna Kay
1d ago

😢🙏🏻! but definitely falls on her parents for allowing kids to rome FREE & going around such DANGEROUS AREAS+POSTED "NO TRESPASSING" "DANGER STAY OUT/DON'T ENTER" this lawsuit will most likely be thrown out! also, parents could be charged for death of own kid for NOT BEING SUPERVISED in own CHILDS CARE😡

