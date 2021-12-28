Ben Verlander recaps the top 10 records Shohei Ohtani broke this season ‘ Flippin Bats

The Los Angeles Dodgers haven’t done much this offseason, but they’re positioned better than almost any team when the MLB lockout ends. As much as Corey Seager’s departure might’ve stung, it was clear the Dodgers prepared for it last summer by acquiring Trea Turner and holding onto Gavin Lux. As much as Max Scherzer bolting for the Mets might’ve hurt the depth chart … OK, there’s actually no upside to that one, which is the impetus for most of our theoretical trades listed below.

