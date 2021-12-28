Ben Verlander recaps the top 10 records Shohei Ohtani broke this season ‘ Flippin Bats

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Most of the time in professional sports, it's easy to think it's all been done before. With so many finetuned athletes constantly pushing each other to the peak of human potential, we can experience unprecedented demonstrations of sporting brilliance every week of our lives. But it's truly rare to witness anything that isn't fundamentally just a better, more prolific version of something we've already seen.
Good morning everybody and happy Wednesday! Here’s what’s going on today. All is quiet in Mariners land. Tim Dierkes at MLB Trade Rumors researched the largest contracts handed out by every franchise in their history. There’s a couple in there that genuinely surprised me. Shohei Ohtani was...
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — LA Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
This year, we’ve seen former quality MLB players such as Joakim Soria, Daniel Murphy, Cody Allen, Nick Markakis, Hector Rondon, Jordan Zimmermann, Welington Castillo and Nate Jones decide to retire. All current MLB free agents are experiencing the first work stoppage of their careers right now. Should the lockout end sometime in February, there could be a burst of concentrated free agent signings and trades unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.
Five-time All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman entered the lockout without a home. After 12 years with the Braves and coming off a championship, the assumption is that Atlanta remains the favorite to retain him. The last information we have on Freeman’s negotiations with the Braves dates back to mid-November. On...
Kyle Seager shocked the Texas Rangers and the rest of the baseball world on Wednesday with the news that he’ll be hanging up his cleats. It comes as something of a welcome development for the Rangers, who have taken the brunt of Seager’s powerful bat tormenting them over the years with the Seattle Mariners. We won’t exactly miss him, but we can respect and salute a very good career in baseball.
Once the Angels designated Albert Pujols for assignment in early May, the Dodgers shocked the baseball world by signing the near-certain future first-ballot Hall of Famer. Pujols was in the last year of a 10-year $240 million contract that will forever be remembered as one of the very worst ...
It has become quite fashionable to try to figure out which team Freddie Freeman may leave the Atlanta Braves for this offseason to continue his Major League Baseball career. However, could words spoken to Atlanta teammate Ronald Acuña Jr. just after the Braves won the World Series be enough to let Atlanta fans know that Freeman plans to be back with the team in 2022?
Baseball-Reference released their “2021 Sportify Wrapped,” which ranked the players and teams who were most searched and viewed on their website, and the Los Angeles Dodgers were well represented. The 2020 World Series champions made multiple key acquisitions in an attempt to defend their title and won 106...
Why the St. Louis Cardinals won’t sign Freddie Freeman, starting with the obvious: Paul Goldschmidt, and his contract. There has been one free agent that I have ruled out for the St. Louis Cardinals all offseason and it’s been Freddie Freeman, the star first baseman for the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves.
Justin Turner and Hyun-Jin Ryu last were Los Angeles Dodgers teammates during the 2019 season, but the two have maintained contact since the left-hander signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Although they no longer play together, Ryu picked Turner when asked to name a best...
According to the team transactions page on MLB.com, the San Francisco Giants reached an agreement with a former Dodgers' minor league pitcher. Bryan Brickhouse, a right-handed pitcher, was with double-A Tulsa in 2021 and went 1-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 19 appearances, 10 of which were starts. Before ...
The MLB lockout has provided teams with a rare opportunity to hit pause and really sit back to identify needs for the roster. For the Dodgers, the clearest need for 2022 is starting pitching. With Clayton Kershaw a free agent, Max Scherzer already a New York Met, and no telling what will end up happening with Trevor Bauer, the LA rotation is feeling a bit stretched thin. Much like it was for most of last season.
The Los Angeles Dodgers haven’t done much this offseason, but they’re positioned better than almost any team when the MLB lockout ends. As much as Corey Seager’s departure might’ve stung, it was clear the Dodgers prepared for it last summer by acquiring Trea Turner and holding onto Gavin Lux. As much as Max Scherzer bolting for the Mets might’ve hurt the depth chart … OK, there’s actually no upside to that one, which is the impetus for most of our theoretical trades listed below.
Former Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman will still be on the free agent market whenever the lockout ends this offseason and he is one of the biggest free agents left on the market but, despite how the Colorado Rockies have operated in recent years, could they be a fit for Freddie Freeman?
The Freddie Freeman sweepstakes are far from over, but with the lockout still underway, it will be some time before the Braves’ first baseman finds a home this offseason. MLB Trade Rumors’ Tim Dierkes recently looked at a few potential suitors for Freeman in the event that he doesn’t return to Atlanta, including the Dodgers. And while Los Angeles has long been a rumored destination for Freddie, Tim has a few reservations about the team’s ultimate desire to strike a deal.
If the Braves decide to go cheap with a Freddie Freeman replacement, rather than simply paying him what he’s worth, fans in the ATL won’t be happy. Freeman is still favored to return to the Braves, so we should start there. Very little suggests that the 32-year-old would rather end his career elsewhere, despite growing frustration with the front office and meetings with other teams before the MLB lockout.
For the first time since signing a five-year, $80 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016, Kenley Jansen has entered free agency. The franchise saves leader (350) is coming off a season that may not have started great but definitely ended strong with a 2.22 ERA, 3.08 FIP, and 38 saves ...
Thank you to everyone who sent in questions for our mailbag segments this year. This has become one of my favorite things to write so I appreciate that there has been interest. As expected, most of this week’s questions centers on Freddie Freeman but I also discuss the starting rotation and the rebuild. Let’s get to it!
