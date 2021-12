We’ve known for a long time that regular physical activity is good for our bodies, but in the last couple of decades, more and more research has come out extolling the benefits of exercise for your brain. In the video below, neuroscientist Wendy Suzuki describes exercise as the most transformative thing you can do for your brain, and details how moving your body on a consistent basis can protect this important organ from disease.

