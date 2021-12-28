McNabb keeping Eagles' expectations cautious, but 'pleased' with late season surge

Donovan McNabb joined the Jon Marks & Ike Reese Show on Monday afternoon to discuss the Eagles' Week 16 win over the Giants.

McNabb says, "He is very excited about what he is seeing right now with the Eagles."

"I'm still not on that expectation bandwagon either, right now Ike," McNabb said. "I know that we need a lot of things to kind of go our way, with one being win out.

"But I will say this, I am pleased by what I am seeing from this football team playing well later in the season. Remember, I talked about how critical these last five to six games would be for this football team going forward because this is where you really evaluate the talent that you have to understand what you need going forward.