CDC issues new self-isolation guidance as Minnesota reaches 1 million COVID-19 cases

Asymptomatic Americans with COVID-19 received promising news on Monday when the Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance when it comes to self-isolation.

Under the new guidance, the CDC cut the self-isolation time from 10-days to five days, and shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

Dr. David Hilden , Vice President of Medical Affairs at Hennepin Health, told WCCO Radio's Paul Douglas on Tuesday that the new guidance follows research into when people are most infectious with the disease.

"There is some science behind the recommendation," Dr. Hilden said. "In fact, you're probably not as contagious for as long as we initially thought. When you get COVID, you're contagious a few days before you even know it and then probably for a few days afterwards. It makes sense that you wouldn't have to quarantine for two whole weeks."

In their updated guidance, the CDC wrote that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

"There is also a practical thing, however," Hilden added. "We need to get our economy rolling, people out of their homes, and back to their jobs. I think we have to be honest and say ideally you wouldn't be around another person for a month and you wouldn't infect anybody, but that's getting ridiculous."

Additionally, the CDC issued new recommendations for health care workers who can return to work after seven days if they test negative and don’t have symptoms. The previous recommendation was 10 days if they tested positive.

You can read the latest updates from the CDC here .