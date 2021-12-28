ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

10 Biggest Cryptocurrencies of 2021

By Emma Newbery
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WUSFi_0dXPa0BB00

Image source: Getty Images

As we approach the end of 2021, it's interesting to look at the biggest cryptos, particularly how the top 10 has shifted in the past year. Some coins have fallen out of the list completely, some have shot to new highs, and several old favorites have held their positions.

Here are the top 10 cryptos by market cap as of Dec. 23, 2021, according to CoinMarketCap.

1. Bitcoin (BTC)

The first ever digital currency continues to top the crypto charts, though its dominance is waning slightly. A year ago, Bitcoin's market cap was around $550 billion, representing over 60% of the total crypto market. Today, with a market cap of almost $1 trillion, Bitcoin only makes up about 40% of the total market.

Position on Jan. 1, 2021: 1
(BTC has held its position)

2. Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum has kept its second place on the charts. Ethereum, seen by some as silver to Bitcoin's gold, was the first crypto to introduce smart contracts. These tiny pieces of code live on the blockchain and make it possible to build other applications or cryptos.

First-mover Ethereum hosts the lion's share of applications, but it also struggles with network congestion and high transaction fees. It's due to complete an upgrade to Eth 2 next year, which will solve some of these issues. But in the meantime, several other programmable cryptos are gaining ground.

Position on Jan. 1, 2021: 2
(ETH has held its position)

3. Binance Coin (BNB)

The Binance exchange token, BNB , saw considerable growth this year. It's a utility token that lets Binance customers reduce trading fees, but it also fuels the Binance Smart Chain -- one of several programmable blockchains. Binance has had some issues with regulators this year, but it's hoping to put these behind it in 2022.

Position on Jan. 1, 2021: 9
(BNB has risen 6 places)

4. Tether (USDT)

Stablecoin Tether has lost ground slightly this year. In February, the New York Attorney General's office banned USDT in the state. Its investigation showed that Tether -- which should have enough cash in reserve to support all the USDT it issued -- had not always been able to back the coin. Authorities are still unconvinced about Tether's reserves , particularly the amount that's held in short-term debt. This is one reason we're likely to see stronger stablecoin regulation next year.

Position on Jan. 1, 2021: 3

(USDT has fallen 1 place)

5. Solana (SOL)

Solana shot up the crypto charts this year due to its super-fast processing speed and cheap transactions. Developers and investors flocked to the potential Ethereum alternative, pushing the coin from all-time high to all-time high. At time of writing, Solana was up over 11,000% since the start of the year.

Position on Jan. 1, 2021: 120

(Solana has risen 115 places)

6. XRP (XRP)

It is surprising XRP or Ripple has not fallen further this year as it fights an SEC lawsuit. Many U.S. crypto exchanges no longer trade XRP, but the token continues to trade internationally.

Ripple is a blockchain-based digital payment system aimed at the financial services industry. At the end of 2021, the SEC took action against Ripple, accusing it of operating as an unregistered security.

Securities come under the remit of the SEC and have to follow different rules from most cryptocurrencies, which are currently classified as commodities. The results of the lawsuit will have implications for the whole crypto market. If the SEC is successful, it may pursue a number of other cryptos it believes should be registered as securities.

Position on Jan. 1, 2021: 4
(XRP has fallen 2 places)

7. Cardano (ADA)

Cardano had an up and down year. It crept into the top three cryptos by market cap in August in anticipation of its launch of smart contract functionality . Cardano takes a slow-and-steady approach to development, meaning its smart contract rollout came later than that of many other tokens.

However, it seemed to be a case of buy the rumor, sell the news. The market response to the launch was somewhat lackluster and Cardano slipped down a few places in the final months of the year.

Position on Jan. 1, 2021: 8

(ADA has risen 1 place)

8. USD Coin (USDC)

USD Coin is another stablecoin that's pegged to the U.S. dollar. It was launched by the Centre consortium, of which Coinbase and Circle are founding members. USDC has tried to position itself as a more transparent project than Tether but has still faced questions over exactly how the coin is backed.

Position on Jan. 1, 2021: 11

(USDC has risen 3 places)

9. Terra (LUNA)

Terra is a global digital payment system that's based on something called algorithmic stablecoins. These are pegged to various fiat (traditional) currencies, such as U.S. dollars or euros, and the LUNA token is part of the mechanism that keeps the prices stable.

Position on Jan. 1, 2021: 59

(LUNA has risen 50 places)

10. Avalanche (AVAX)

Our final top 10 crypto is Avalanche, another smart contract platform that people see as a potential Ethereum alternative. The most likely scenario is that we'll see four of five smart contract platforms coming out ahead of the pack, which may include several of the cryptos on this list.

Position on Jan. 1, 2021: 64

(AVAX has risen 54 places)

Which coins fell out of the top 10?

Bitcoin and Ethereum have consistently held the top two chart positions. But the rest of the top 10 is a constantly fluctuating landscape. As one coin soars, another may slip down the list. It's a good reminder that cryptocurrencies can generate losses as well as gains -- especially if you panic buy at the highs because you're afraid of missing out.

These coins were in the top 10 on Jan.1 but no longer rank as high:

Cryptocurrency is a fast-moving world and research is crucial if you want to stay ahead of the game. Don't buy one of the top 10 tokens because of how much it's gained this year. Instead try to look for coins that will be in the top 10 next year -- or even next decade.

Buy and sell cryptocurrencies on an expert-picked exchange

There are hundreds of platforms around the world that are waiting to give you access to thousands of cryptocurrencies. And to find the one that's right for you, you'll need to decide what features matter most to you.

To help yo u get start ed , our independent experts have sifted through the options to bring you some of our best cryptocurrency exchanges for 2021 . Check out the list he re and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Read our free review

Emma Newbery owns Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Solana, XRP, Cardano, USD Coin, Terra, Avalanche, Polkadot, and Chainlink.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Where To Put $1,000 In Your Cryptocurrency Portfolio On New Year’s Day

The cryptocurrency market never sleeps. Yes, it’s even open at midnight on New Year’s Eve. So let’s pretend you got a $1,000 to invest and you want to up game in the wonderful and crazy world of crypto. Maybe you feel you’ve got enough Bitcoin to sink a battleship and need to diversify. Where do you go?
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Bitcoin Cash#Currencies#Btc#Bnb#Usdt
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Says One Altcoin Due for a 10X Amid Tremendous Show of Strength

A popular analyst and trader is laying out price targets for an altcoin that powers a decentralized exchange focused on efficient stablecoin trading. Pseudonymous trader Credible Crypto tells his 285,600 Twitter followers that after making a successful entry on Convex Finance (CVX) back in August, he’s ready for the associated Curve DAO Token (CRV) to go on a similar run.
MARKETS
u.today

Uniswap Token Becomes Most Traded Asset Among Ethereum Whales

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
u.today

$3 Billion Worth of BTC and $500 Million USDT Moved to Exchanges in 7 Days

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
protocol.com

Crypto payments will definitely, maybe, possibly go mainstream in 2022

The crypto industry exploded in 2021, particularly through individuals and institutions investing in digital tokens. But crypto payments haven't kept pace with the rest of the industry's growth. Since the earliest days of digital cash, making payments easier has been a key promise of the technology. Yet widespread access and adoption are still missing, which places big roadblocks in crypto’s path to the mainstream.
MARKETS
Money

5 Crypto Predictions for 2022

Experts are divided on where the crypto market will go in 2022, with fans saying the digital asset is the future of finance, and skeptics insisting it's a bubble ready to burst. But there's one thing they can all agree on: We'll all still be talking about crypto next year.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
150K+
Followers
73K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy