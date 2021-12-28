DMX, Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie among top 5 Google searches in 2021

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- DMX, Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were among the top five Google searches in 2021.

“NBA” was the most searched term of the year, according to an annual list released by Google.

Second on the list was New York rap icon DMX, who died at White Plains Hospital in Westchester on April 9 after suffering a “catastrophic cardiac arrest” at his home days before.

Thousands of people took part in a memorial service for the hip-hop artist at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 24.

Petito, the Long Island native who was killed while on a cross-country van trip with fiancé Laundrie over the summer, was the #3 most-searched term.

The 22-year-old’s disappearance and death in September garnered national attention, as did the manhunt for Laundrie, who was found dead in a Florida park in October.

Laundrie was #5 on the list of most-searched terms, just behind Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who was acquitted on murder charges after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during racial justice protests in Wisconsin last year.

DMX, Petito and Laundrie also topped the three most-searched “Passings” of the year, respectively. They were also in the most-searched “Updates” category, with “DMX update” at #2, “Brian Laundrie update” at #3 and “Gabby Petito update” at #4.

Top 5 Google searches of 2021:

1. NBA

2. DMX

3. Gabby Petito

4. Kyle Rittenhouse

5. Brian Laundrie

