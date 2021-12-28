ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Is the NFL Taking Rookie Kyle Pitts For Granted? Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Speaks Out

By Falcon Report Staff
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnfe6_0dXPZxlO00

Kyle Pitts is having an historic rookie season for the Atlanta Falcons, but is he being overlooked across the NFL?

Tight end Kyle Pitts is having an historic season for the Atlanta Falcons his rookie year. He was the highest drafted tight end in the history of the NFL Draft when the Falcons took him with the No. 4 overall pick , and huge expectations came with him.

Pitts has almost turned those expectations into a non-story, because he's met and exceeded them en route to setting the franchise record for receptions yards by a tight end.

His 949 yards receiving in 15 games broke the previous mark held by Tony Gonzalez with a game to spare . With a 17 game season, he has a chance to put his record out of sight.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was asked if Pitts was overlooked because he was expected to be this good when he was drafted.

"Yeah, things could get lost like that because there was so much hype to start out with," said Smith. "It does kind of change your thought process there.

"You're saying alright, well, you know, he's supposed to do that."

"Well, it's not easy to do that and a lot of guys throughout professional sports with that kind of hype coming in, they don't handle it well."

"Kyle certainly has, and that's not lost on us here."

Pitts is headed to his first Pro Bowl this year, and he's third in the NFL in reception yards for tight ends behind Mark Andrews (1,187) and Travis Kelce (1,066) of the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs respectively.

Meeting the expectations that came along with being called the best tight end prospect in history is no easy accomplishment. Especially for a player so young.

Pitts turned 21 in October and looks to be a building block for the Atlanta Falcons for the next decade.

"So very pleased with Kyle and how he's handled this year," said Smith "I think the exciting thing is, you know, he's just getting started."

Falcons finally win at home, beat Lions (; 2:35)

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Is Kyle Pitts being Overlooked in the NFL?

Tight end Kyle Pitts is having an historic season for the Atlanta Falcons his rookie year. He was the highest drafted tight end in the history of the NFL Draft when the Falcons took him with the No. 4 overall pick, and huge expectations came with him. Pitts has almost...
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Rookie Kyle Pitts is making noise, even if no one's listening

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 24: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons in action against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ((Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)) The Dirty Birds do however, have one player...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#The Nfl Draft
Yardbarker

Arthur Smith earns first victory as Falcons head coach in Mercedes Benz Stadium

The monkey is finally off Arthur Smith’s back as the Falcons took down the Lions at home on Sunday, which gives the rookie head coach his first home victory. Atlanta has won seven games under Smith, and six of them have been away. The team’s win over the Jets, which was considered a home game for scheduling purposes, came in London. This was Smith’s first win in Mercedes Benz Stadium in front of a home crowd, which he acknowledged in his postgame press conference.
NFL
TheAtlantaVoice

Column: Arthur Smith is the right man for Falcons’ rebuilding job

With two games remaining in the season, the Atlanta Falcons sit at 7-8 with scant playoff hopes. The fact the Falcons have won seven games this year is a miracle. Yes, the best wins in the Falcons’ victory column are against Miami and New Orleans, two teams with seven wins each. However, half of the […] The post Column: Arthur Smith is the right man for Falcons’ rebuilding job appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kyle Pitts surpasses Tony Gonzalez Falcons record

The Atlanta Falcons earned their first victory in Mercedes Benz Stadium under Arthur Smith against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. It wasn’t a “pretty” game by any means, but there are always silver linings if you look for them — namely, Kyle Pitts. The 2021 fourth overall pick had an outstanding game when much of the offense faltered.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
Complex

Former NFL Player Phillip Adams, Who Fatally Shot 6 People and Himself, Had CTE

Former NFL player Phillip Adams suffered from CTE. Dr. Anne McKee, the Boston University CTE Center neuropathologist and director who studied the 32-year-old’s brain, shared the information on Tuesday alongside York County coroner Sabrina Gast, USA Today reports. In April, Adams fatally shot himself after killing Dr. Robert Lesslie,...
NFL
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
822
Followers
290
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy