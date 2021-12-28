Is the NFL Taking Rookie Kyle Pitts For Granted? Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Speaks Out

Kyle Pitts is having an historic rookie season for the Atlanta Falcons, but is he being overlooked across the NFL?

Tight end Kyle Pitts is having an historic season for the Atlanta Falcons his rookie year. He was the highest drafted tight end in the history of the NFL Draft when the Falcons took him with the No. 4 overall pick , and huge expectations came with him.

Pitts has almost turned those expectations into a non-story, because he's met and exceeded them en route to setting the franchise record for receptions yards by a tight end.

His 949 yards receiving in 15 games broke the previous mark held by Tony Gonzalez with a game to spare . With a 17 game season, he has a chance to put his record out of sight.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was asked if Pitts was overlooked because he was expected to be this good when he was drafted.

"Yeah, things could get lost like that because there was so much hype to start out with," said Smith. "It does kind of change your thought process there.

"You're saying alright, well, you know, he's supposed to do that."

"Well, it's not easy to do that and a lot of guys throughout professional sports with that kind of hype coming in, they don't handle it well."

"Kyle certainly has, and that's not lost on us here."

Pitts is headed to his first Pro Bowl this year, and he's third in the NFL in reception yards for tight ends behind Mark Andrews (1,187) and Travis Kelce (1,066) of the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs respectively.

Meeting the expectations that came along with being called the best tight end prospect in history is no easy accomplishment. Especially for a player so young.

Pitts turned 21 in October and looks to be a building block for the Atlanta Falcons for the next decade.

"So very pleased with Kyle and how he's handled this year," said Smith "I think the exciting thing is, you know, he's just getting started."